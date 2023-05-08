Home

SNA vs ADD Dream11 Team Prediction, Fantasy Tips Fan Code ECS Austria: Captain, Vice-captain – SNASY Club vs Austrian Daredevils, Today’s Playing 11s at Seebarn Cricket Ground, Lower Austria at 3:00 PM IST May 8 Monday

SNA vs ADD Dream11 Team Prediction: All You Need To Know

TOSS: The Fan Code ECS Austria toss between SNASY Club vs Austrian Daredevils will take place at 2:30 PM IST – on May 8.

TOSS: The Fan Code ECS Austria toss between SNASY Club vs Austrian Daredevils will take place at 2:30 PM IST – on May 8.

Time: 3:00 PM IST.

Venue: Seebarn Cricket Ground, Lower Austria.

SNA vs ADD Dream11 Team

Keeper – Rafiullah Mandozai, Shaheen Mahmood

Batsmen – Buset Omari, Payghan Omari, Shivam Subhash, Abedullah Safi

All-rounders – Armaan Randhawa (c), Navin Wijesekara, Ali Hassan(vc)

Bowlers – Ebad Rahman, Divith Wikesekara.

SNA vs ADD Probable Playing XIs

SNASY Club: Jamil Bahramkhil, Shivam Subhash, Janan Ghelzai, Farhan Mohideen, Sumer Shergill, Armaan Randhawa, Navin Wijesekera, Ali Hassan, Divith Wijesekara, Saqib Shahid, Nouman Arif

Austrian Daredevils: Rafiullah Mandozai, Shaheen Mahmood, Abedullah Safi, Paygham Omari, Buset Omari, Ajmal Oryakhil, Naqi Jaffry, Narendra Polasam, Ebad Rahman, Shahed Abed, Shawkat Zadran

