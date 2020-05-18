Basketball legend Michael Jordan‘s sneakers from his rookie season have fetched a record-breaking sum at online auction conducted by Sotheby’s. Also Read - Kobe Bryant Posthumously Inducted Into Basketball Hall of Fame

The pair of sneakers, autographed by Jordan, are from 1985 when he made his debut and are known as Air Jordan 1s. Also Read - Boston Celtics Guard Marcus Smart 'Corona-Free', 10 Days After Testing Positive

They were expected to be sold anywhere between $100,000 to $150,000 during the auction which closed on Sunday. Also Read - Coronavirus Pandemic: Kevin Durant Among Four Brooklyn Nets Players to Have Tested Positive

Reportedly, 10 bidders from spanning six countries and four continents, competed for the pair and it was eventually closed at $5,60,000.

“Following a bidding war which drove the value up by US $300,000 within the final twenty minutes of the sale, the pair achieved more than 3.5x their $150,000 high estimate,” Sotheby’s said in a press release.

The amount thus broke the previous record set last year, by Sotheby’s, when they auctioned off Nike “Moon Shoe” for $437,500.

As has been the case, the Air Jordan is a mismatched pair in a size 13 (left) and size 13.5 (right).

“Produced between February to April 1985, Jordan wore the present pair of Air Jordan 1s during an early, pivotal point of his career and thus catapulted the sneaker’s popularity,” Sotheby’s said. “Wearing mismatched shoes most of his career, the pair is in a size 13 (left shoe) and a 13.5 (right shoe).”

“Jordan wore Air Jordan 1s until October 29, 1985, when he broke his foot and subsequently took off 64 games during his second season while healing,” Sotheby’s said. “He wore modified versions of the Air Jordan 1 upon his return to the game.”