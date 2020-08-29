Dream11 Team Prediction

St Kitts and Nevis Patriots will take on the Jamaica Tallawahs in the eighteenth match of the Caribbean Premier League (CPL) 2020 on Saturday. The match will be the second of the day and will be played at the Queens Park Oval, Port of Spain, Trinidad. Both the teams are languishing at the bottom half of the points table. St Kitts and Nevis Patriots are at the last position, while the Jamaica Tallawahs are at the second last. Both sides will look to get their campaign back on track with a win.

TOSS: The Hero CPL T20 2020 match toss between St Kitts and Nevis Patriots vs Jamaica Tallawahs will take place at 11.15 PM (IST).

Time: 11:45 PM IST

Venue: Queen’s Park Oval, Trinidad.

My Dream11 Team

Denesh Ramdin, Ben Dunk, Asif Ali, Chris Lynn, Chadwick Walton, Andre Russell, Mujeeb ur Rehman, Rayad Emrit, Sandeep Lamichhane, Ish Sodhi and Imran Khan

Likely XI

St. Kitts & Nevis Patriots– Evin Lewis, Chris Lynn, Denesh Ramdin, Jahamar Hamilton, Ben Dunk, Nick Kelly, Rayad Emrit, Imran Khan, Alzarri Joseph, Sohail Tanvir, Jon-Russ Jaggesar.

Jamaica Tallawahs– Glenn Phillips, Chadwick Walton, Jermaine Blackwood, Asif Ali, Rovman Powell, Nkurah Bonner, Andre Russell, Carlos Brathwaite, Mujeeb ur Rehman, Sandeep Lamichhane, Fidel Edwards.

SQUADS

St Kitts and Nevis Patriots

Chris Lynn, Ben Dunk, Evin Lewis, Nick Kelly, Sohail Tanvir, Ish Sodhi, Sheldon Cottrell, Denesh Ramdin, Rayad Emrit, Imran Khan, Alzarri Joseph, Joshua de Silva, Dominic Drakes, Colin Archibald, Jon Russ Jaggesar, Jahmar Hamilton

Jamaica Tallawahs

Andre Russell, Sandeep Lamichhane, Carlos Brathwaite, Rovman Powell, Glenn Phillips, Chadwick Walton, Oshane Thomas, Asif Ali, Fidel Edwards, Preston McSween, Jermaine Blackwood, Nicholas Kirton, Ramaal Lewis, Nkrumah Bonner, Veerasammy Permaul, Ryan Persaud

