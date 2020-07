Dream11 Tips And Prediction

C.D. Santa Clara vs Aves FC Dream11 Team Prediction Portuguese League 2020 – Football Tips For Today's Match SNT vs AVE at Estadio de Sao Miguel: On Matchday 32 of Portuguese League 2019-20, Santa Clara will take on Aves FC at the Estadio de Sao Miguel on Monday night (July 14 in India). The Portuguese League SNT vs AVE clash will kick-off at 9.30 PM IST. With 28 points in 31 games, Santa Clara occupy the 11th spot in the Primeira Liga table. They were defeated 0-1 by Sporting Lisbon in the previous encounter.

On the other hand, CD Aves are set to be relegated from the Primeira Liga, occupying the last spot on the table. They have bagged 17 points so far and registered a narrow 1-0 victory over Vitoria FC in their previous league clash. The live TV or online broadcast of the Portuguese League 2020 football game will not be available in India.

Kick-Off Time: The Portuguese League 2020 match between C.D. Santa Clara and Aves FC will start at 9.30 PM IST.

Venue: Estadio de Sao Miguel

My Dream11 Team

Goalkeeper: Fabio Szymonek

Defenders: Jailson Araujo, Ricardo Mangas, Joao Ricardo-Afonso, Fabio Cardoso

Midfielders: Lincoln Henrique, Zaidu Sanusi, Ruben Oliveira

Forwards: Thiago Santana (C), Carlos Alberto-Junior (VC), Kevin Yamga

SNT vs AVE Probable Playing XIs

Santa Clara: Andre Ferreira, Marco Pereira, Rodolfo Cardoso, Cesar Martins, Fabio Cardoso, Joao Lucas, Joao Ricardo-Afonso, Mamadu Cande, Pierre Sagna, Rafael Ramos, Anderson Carvalho.

Aves FC: Fábio, Oumar Diakhité, Bruno Araujo Morais, Zidane Banjaqui, Jonathan Buatu, Mato Milos, José Varela, Falcao Carolino, Aaron Tshibola, Ruben Macedo, Bruno Lourenco.

SNT vs AVE SQUADS

Santa Clara: Rodolfo Cardoso, Marco Pereira, Andre Ferreira, Joao Ricardo-Afonso, Joao Lucas, Cesar Martins, Fabio Cardoso, Pierre Sagna, Mamadu Cande, Zaidu Sanusi, Costinha, Andre Filipe-Ukra, Anderson Carvalho, Chico Ramos, Rafael Ramos, Osama Rashid, Nene, Lincoln Henrique, Guilherme Schettine, Ze Manuel, Thiago Santana, Cryzan da-Cruz, Diogo Salomao, Carlos Alberto-Junior.

Aves FC: Fabio Szymonek, Raphael Aflalo, Adam Dzwigala, Adi Mehremic, Afonso Figueiredo, Andrej Simunec, Bruno Felipe, Bruno Morais, Jailson Araujo, Jonathan Buatu, Mato Milos, Oumar Diakhite, Ricardo Mangas, Aaron Tshibola, Bruno Lourenco, Claudio Falcao, Estrela, Jose Varela, Luiz Fernando, Pedro Delgado, Reko Silva, Ruben Oliveira, Welinton Junior Santos, Zidane Banjaqui, Kevin Yamga, Marius Mouandilmadji, Mehrdad Mohammadi, Peterson Silvino, Ruben Macedo, Pedro Saores.

