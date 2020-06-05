Dream11 Tips And Predictions

Venue: Estadio de Sao Miguel, Ponta

My Dream11 Team

Goalkeeper: M Pereira

Defenders: B Viana, D Carmo, R Silva

Midfielders: R Esgaio, R Ramos, Costinha, O Rashid

Forwards: F Trincao, R Horta (VC), J Fernandes-Paulinho (C)

SNT vs BRG Probable Playing XIs

Santa Clara FC: Marco Pereira, P. Sagna, Fábio Cardoso, Joao Afonso, Z. Sanusi, Anderson Carvalho, Osama Rashid, Francisco Ramos, Lincoln, Zé Manuel / Carlos Alberto Jr, Thiago Santana.

Braga Sporting: Matheus, Raul Silva, Ricardo Esgaio, Bruno Viana, Pedro Amador, David Carmo, Fransérgio, João Palhinha, Paulinho, Ricardo Horta, Francisco Trincao.

SNT vs BRG SQUADS

Santa Clara FC: Andre Ferreira, Marco Pereira, Rodolfo Cardoso, Joao Ricardo-Afonso, Cesar Martins, Fabio Cardoso, Joao Lucas, Mamadu Cande, Pierre Sagna, Zaidu Sanusi, Rafael Ramos, Anderson Carvalho, Andre Filipe-Ukra, Chico Ramos, Costinha, Nene, Osama Rashid, Carlos Alberto-Junior, Cryzan da-Cruz, Diogo Salomao, Lincoln Henrique, Ze Manuel, Guilherme Schettine, Thiago Santana.

Braga Sporting: Eduardo, Matheus Magalhaes, Tiago Sa, Bruno Viana, Bruno Wilson, David Carmo, Diogo Viana, Nuno Sequeira, Raul Silva, Rolando, Vitor Tormena, Wallace, Pedro Amador, Ricardo Esgaio, Andre Horta, Fransergio, Joao Novais, Joao Palhinha, Wilson Eduardo, Rui Fonte, Francisco Trincao, Ricardo Horta, Wenderson Galeno, Abel Ruiz, Crislan Henrique, Joao Fernandes-Paulinho.

