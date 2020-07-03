Dream11 Team Prediction

SNT vs MRT Portuguese League 2020: Captain, Vice-captain And Football Tips For Santa Clara FC vs Maritimo FC Today's Match at 11.40 PM IST July 3:

Santa Clara FC vs Maritimo Dream11 Team Tips and Prediction – Check My Dream11 Team, Best players list of today's match, Santa Clara FC vs Maritimo Dream11 Team Player List, MRT Dream11 Team Player List, SNT Dream11 Team Player List, Dream11 Guru Tips, Online Football Tips, Santa Clara FC vs Maritimo Portuguese League, Online Football Tips – Portuguese League 2020, Football Tips And Prediction – SNT vs MRT Portuguese League 2020

SNT vs MRT Dream11 Prediction

Goalkeeper: C Marcelo

Defenders: F Cardoso, J Ricardo Afonso, R Ramos, M Cande

Midfielders: Lincoln, J Correa, J Vukovic

Forwards: R Pinho, T Santana, C Junior

Starting XI

Santa Clara: Alberto-Jr, Santana, Sansui, Ricardo, Cande, Ramos, Marco, Cardoso, Afonso, Rashid, Lincoln

Maritimo: Marcelo, Xadas, Correa, Vukovic, Pinho, Charles, Bebeto, Nanu, Pelagio, China, Junior

SQUADS

Maritimo (MRT): Amir Abedzadeh, Charles Marcelo, Bebeto, Dejan Kerkez, Fabio China, Rene Ferreira, Ruben Ferreira, Zainadine Junior, Bruno Xadas, Diego Moreno, Edgar Costa, Erivaldo Jorge, Eulanio Angelo, Franck Bambock, Jhon Cley, Jorge Correa, Josip Vukovic, Pedro Pelagio, Daizen Maeda, Getterson, Joel Tagueu, Rodrigo Pinho, Jefferson Agostinho, Felicio Milson

