It was a proud moment for former professional footballer David Beckham who was accompanied by his children during a visit to Legends Plaza in Carson, California.

The former LA Galaxy player shared an adorable picture with his kids on Instagram where all of them can be seen posing with Beckham’s statue.

“Kids seeing dad’s statue for the first time,” he wrote.

His children, Brooklyn, Romeo James, Harper Seven, and Cruz–were super impressed after seeing their father’s statue.

So sick ♥️ proud of u dad

One of his sons can be heard saying “so cool” and ‘its pretty sick” in another video David posted on his Instagram Story.

In March, Major League Soccer kicked off its 24th season by unveiling a statue of David–also known as one of the highest earners in soccer history–at Dignity Health Sports Park. The statue portrays David winding up for one of his trademark bending crosses, reported E-News.

During the unveiling ceremony earlier this year, David took to social media to commemorate the momentous occasion.

Beckham has in the past led the English football team in the 2002 FIFA World Cup, apart from being a star at Manchester United. The right-winger was renowned for his accurate free-kicks.