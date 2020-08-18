Dream11 Tips And Prediction

PFC Sochi vs Rubin Kazan Dream11 Team Tips and Prediction Russian Premier League 2020 – Online Football Tips For Today's Match SO vs RBK at Fisht Olympic Stadium: In the upcoming Russian Premier League encounter on Tuesday, PFC Sochi will square off against Rubin Kazan at the Fisht Olympic Stadium – August 18 in India. The Russian Premier League SO vs RBK match will kick-off at 8.30 PM IST. Both teams will be looking for their first win of the season when they play against each other at. Here is the dream 11 Prediction for the Russian Premier League contest ahead. Sochi have drawn the first two games; 2-2 in the opening game against Spartak Moscow and 1-1 at home against Khimki last week. Sochi fell behind in both those games but they still managed to get something out of those matches. Two-time Russian champions Rubin Kazan, meanwhile, started the new season with a 0-2 home defeat at the hands of Lokomotiv Moscow, and could only manage a draw in the subsequent game.. The online live streaming and TV broadcast of Russian Premier League is also not available for the Indian audience.

Kick-Off Time: The Russian Premier League match between PFC Sochi and Rubin Kazan will start at 8.30 PM IST – August 18 in India.

Venue: Fisht Olympic Stadium.

My Dream11 Team

Goalkeeper – Yuri Dyupin

Defenders – C. Starfelt (VC), M. Merkulov, P. Uremovich, S. Begich

Midfielders – Nikita Burmistrov, Kirill Zaika, Khvicha Kvaratskhelia, Christian Noboa

Forwards – Ivan Ignatyev, Dmitri Poloz (C)

SO vs RBK Predicted Playing XIs

PFC Sochi: Soslan Dzhanaev, Sergei Terekhov, Miha Mevlja, Ivan Miladinovic, Emanuel Mammana, Nikita Burmistrov, Joãozinho, Christian Noboa, Timofey Margasov, Kirill Zaika, Aleksandr Rudenko.

FK Rubin Kazan: Yuri Dyupin, Filip Uremovic, Ilya Samoshnikov, Darko Jevtic, Dmitri Tarasov, Igor Konovalov, Pavel Mogilevets, Oliver Abildgaard, Soltmurad Bakaev, Denis Makarov, Khvicha Kvaratskhelia.

SO vs RBK SQUADS

PFC Sochi (SO): Rostislav Soldatenko, Nikolay Zabolotny, Soslan Dzhanayev, Igor Yurganov, Ivan Miladinovic, Nikita Kalugin, Sergei Terekhov, Elmir Nabiullin, Miha Mevlja, Emanuel Mammana, Ivan Novoseltsev, Joaozinho, Nikita Koldunov, Erik Vardanyan, Nikita Burmistrov, Pavel Ryabokon, Timofey Margasov, Ibrahim Tsallagov, Kirill Zaika, Aleksey Pomerko, Christian Noboa, Aleksander Rudenko, Andrey Bokovoy, Maksim Barsov, Akmal Bakhtiyarov, Anton Zabolotny, Dmitri Poloz.

FK Rubin Kazan (RBK): Ivan Konovalov, Yuri Dyupin, Ilya Samoshnikov, Carl Starfelt, Mikhail Merkulov, Philip Uremovich, Silvie Begich, Oleg Danchenko, Denis Makarov, Darko Jevtic, Oliver Abildgaard, Dmitriy Tarasov, Kamil Zakirov, Khvicha Kvaratskhelia, Zuriko Davitashvili, Vyacheslav Podberezkin, Igor-Konovalov, Pavel Mogilevets, Oleg Shatov, Alexander Zuev, Kirill Kosarev, Soltmurad Bakaev, Ivan Ignatyev, Djorde Despotovic.

Check Dream11 Prediction/ SO Dream11 Team/ RBK Dream11 Team/ PFC Sochi Dream11 Team/ Rubin Kazan Dream11 Team/ Dream11 Guru Tips And Prediction/ Online Football Tips and more.