New Delhi: SOB vs BPH Dream11 Team Prediction, Fantasy Cricket Tips, The Hundred: Captain, Vice-Captain, Probable Playing XIs For Southern Brave vs Birmingham Phoenix, 11:00 PM IST, 30th July.

Southern Brave will face Birmingham Phoenix in their third match of the ongoing Hundred on 30th July at Rose Bowl, Southampton. Birmingham Phoenix has played two matches out of which they have won one and lost one and they are currently placed at the fifth position in the points table. On the other hand, Southern Brave have lost both their matches and are struggling at the bottom of the standings.

TOSS: The The Hundred Men match toss between Southern Brave vs Birmingham Phoenix will take place at 10:30 PM (IST) – July 30.

Time: 11:00 PM IST

Venue: Rose Bowl, Southampton.

SOB vs BPH My Dream11 Team

Wicketkeeper: Quinton de Kock (Captain)

Batsmen: Ross Whiteley, Daniel Bell-Drummond, James Vince

All-Rounders: Liam Livingstone, Moeen Ali (Vice-Captain), Chris Jordan, Benny Howell

Bowlers: George Garton, Adam Milne, Danny Briggs

SOB vs BPH Probable Playing XIs

Southern Brave: James Vince (c), Quinton de Kock (wk), Devon Conway, Alex Davies, Colin de Grandhomme, Ross Whiteley, Chris Jordan, Craig Overton, Danny Briggs, Tymal Mills, Jake Lintott

Birmingham Phoenix Finn Allen, Miles Hammond, Liam Livingstone, Moeen Ali (C), Daniel Bell-Drummond, Chris Benjamin, Chris Cooke (WK), Benny Howell, Adam Milne, Tom Helm, Imran Tahir.

SOB vs BPH SQUADS

Southern Brave: James Vince©, Quinton de Kock(wk), Alex Davies, Devon Conway, Colin de Grandhomme, Ross Whiteley, Chris Jordan, Craig Overton, Danny Briggs, Tymal Mills, Jake Lintott, George Garton, Liam Dawson, Max Waller

Birmingham Phoenix Tom Abell, Daniel Bell-Drummond, Miles Hammond, Chris Woakes, Dominic Sibley, Liam Livingstone, Moeen Ali (C), Benny Howell, Tom Helm, Patrick Brown, Adam Hose, Chris Cooke (WK), Adam Milne, Imran Tahir, Finn Allen, Will Smeed and Dillon Pennington.

