SOB-W vs OVI-W Dream11 Tips And Prediction The Hundred Women

Southern Brave Women vs Oval Invincibles Women Dream11 Team Prediction The Hundred Women – Fantasy Cricket Playing Tips, Drean11 Guru Tips, Probable XIs For Today's SOB-W vs OVI-W at The Rose Bowl, London: In match no. 30 The Hundred Women tournament, Oval Invincibles Women will take on Southern Brave Women at the The Rose Bowl, London – August 16 on Monday. The Hundred Women SOB-W vs OVI-W match will begin at 8 PM IST. Southern Brave Women is currently placed at the top of the points table of this season of the Hundred Women whereas Oval Invincibles Women is currently placed at the second spot on the The Hundred Women points table. Southern Brave Women played seven matches in this season of the Hundred Women where they won six matches while Oval Invincibles Women also played seven matches in this season where they managed to win four games. Here is the The Hundred Women Dream11 Guru Tips and SOB-W vs OVI-W Dream11 Team Prediction The Hundred Women, SOB-W vs OVI-W Fantasy Cricket Prediction The Hundred Women, Probable XIs for SOB-W vs OVI-W The Hundred Women match.

TOSS: The Hundred Women match toss between Southern Brave Women vs Oval Invincibles Women will take place at 7:30 PM (IST) – August 16.

Time: 8 PM IST

Venue: The Rose Bowl, London.

SOB-W vs OVI-W My Dream11 Team

Wicketkeeper – Carla Rudd

Batters – Danielle Wyatt, Smriti Mandhana (VC), Georgia Adams, Sophia Dunkley

All-rounders – Dane Van Niekerk (C), Amanda Wellington, Alice Capsey

Bowlers – Tash Farrant, Mady Villiers, Lauren Bell

SOB-W vs OVI-W Probable Playing XIs

Southern Brave Women: Danielle Wyatt, Gaby Lewis, Sophia Dunkley, Stafanie Taylor, Maia Bouchier, Amanda Wellington, Anya Shrubsole (C), Fi Morris, Carla Rudd (wk), Lauren Bell and Tara Norris.

Oval Invincibles Women: Georgia Adams, Dane van Niekerk (C), Fran Wilson, Alice Capsey, Grace Gibbs, Mady Villiers, Tash Farrant, Jo Gardner, Sarah Bryce (wk), Shabnim Ismail and Marizanne Kapp.

SOB-W vs OVI-W SQUADS

Oval Invincibles Women (OVI-W): Georgia Adams, Dane van Niekerk (C), Fran Wilson, Alice Capsey, Grace Gibbs, Mady Villiers, Natasha Farrant, Joanne Gardner, Sarah Bryce (wk), Eva Gray, Danielle Gregory, Marizanne Kapp, Shabnim Ismail, Rhianna Southby, Megan Belt.

Southern Brave Women (SOB-W): Danielle Wyatt, Sophia Dunkley, Stafanie Taylor, Maia Bouchier, Amanda Wellington, Anya Shrubsole (C), Fi Morris, Carla Rudd (wk), Lauren Bell, Tara Norris, Gaby Lewis, Paige Scholfield, Sonia Odedra, Ella McCaughan, Charlotte Taylor.

