Model Sofia Hayat is once again in the limelight and the reason is Rohit Sharma. Not long ago, she made headlines after her old tweets on Rohit Sharma surfaced. While Sofia maintained that the tweets are edited and photoshopped, she also revealed that she was in a relationship with the Indian opener for a year. She had also admitted that they split because things did not work out well between the two. Now, she is back making news after she bashed a fan who started highlighting Rohit’s achievements and felt why should Rohit be with her. “2nd richest indian celebrity according to Forbes 7th popular athlete according to espn Ab rohit ki aukat @sofiahayat ko date krne hi he to hm kya karen?” posted a randaom fan.

This did not go down well with the model who responded. She said that it is the person and not what he has that matters. “Nahin! I don’t value a person by what he has. His achievements are with balls on a field..not off! To me what matters most in truth..he doesn’t have that..on pitch he lasts..off pitch is another story,” read her response.

Meanwhile, Rohit is in an astounding form in the ongoing World Cup. He has already slammed two crucial centuries in the four matches India has played. India will now lock horns with minnows Afghanistan to solidify their chances of making the semis.