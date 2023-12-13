Home

SOH vs BI Dream11 Team Prediction: Fantasy Tips & Probable XIs For Today’s ECS T10 Spain – Sohal Hospitalet vs Barcelona International On December 13 at Montjuic Ground, Barcelona

SOH vs BI Dream11 Team Prediction: All You Need To Know

SOH vs BI Dream11 Team Prediction: Here is the Dream11 Prediction for ECS T10 Spain – SOH vs BI Dream11 Team Prediction, Sohal Hospitalet vs Barcelona International Dream11 Tips, SOH vs BI Probable Playing XIs, SOH vs BI Dream11 Fantasy Tips, Sohal Hospitalet vs Barcelona International ECS T10 Spain, SOH vs BI Dream11 Guru Tips. SOH vs BI Dream11 Team Prediction: Fantasy Tips & Probable XIs For Today’s ECS T10 Spain – Sohal Hospitalet vs Barcelona International On December 13 at Montjuic Ground, Barcelona.

TOSS: The ECS T10 – Spain match toss between Sohal Hospitalet vs Barcelona International will take place at 6.45 PM IST – on December 7.

Time: 7.15 PM IST.

Venue: Montjuic Olympic Stadium in Barcelona.

SOH vs BI Dream11 Team

Keeper – Asim Latif

Batsmen – Aamir Siddique, Shriram Bhosale, Imtiaz Ahmed

All-rounders – Asjad Butt (c), Vishesh Gajjar, Shahzad Khan (vc)

Bowlers – Muhammad Haleem, Burhan Ejaz, Waheed Elahi, Sam Phillips.

SOH vs BI Probable Playing XIs

Sohal Hospitalet: Asjad Butt©, Syed Raza, Shahzad Khan, Asim Latif(wk), Raja Shahzad, Qamar Shahzad, Muhammad Waris, Muhammad Waseem, Muhammad Haleem, Imtiaz Ahmed, Aamir Siddique

Barcelona International: Umer Razi©, Burhan Ejaz, Maxi Hoeck, Sam Phillipps, Vishesh Gajjar, Shriram Bhosale, Anton Kritzinger, Jack Jewson(wk), James Bentley, Devakumaran Mahadevan, Nathan Blyth.

