Home

Sports

Solving India’s No.4 Conundrum – Who Will Be India’s Yuvraj Singh In World Cup?

Solving India’s No.4 Conundrum – Who Will Be India’s Yuvraj Singh In World Cup?

Team India has tried 17 players at number 4 since Yuvraj Singh's last game in 2017 but none of the batters has been able to hold on to the spot.

Yuvraj Singh, Shreyas Iyer, KL Rahul (Source: Twitter)

Team India has been one of the most consistent teams in world cricket in the last decade. The team has dominated in bilateral series but somehow failed in the multinational events. India’s last win in the ICC tournament came in 2013 when the Men in Blue won the Champions Trophy under the leadership of MS Dhoni.

Trending Now

The Indian team has been blessed with a quality set of players but the team’s shambolic show in multinational events has left experts baffled. One of the prime reasons for the team’s struggles in big tournaments has been their failure to solve the No. 4 conundrum.

No. 4 is a very crucial position in the playing 11. Batting at the No.4 spot requires great skills and temperament. The batter is responsible to consolidate the innings if the team gets a good start and set up the side for a strong finish.

In contrast, if the team loses early wickets, the No.4 batter needs to get the innings back on track by absorbing pressure. The following No.5 and 6 batters are usually aggressive players who are needed to score runs at a brisk pace and thus if the No.4 fails, the team is put at risk of getting out early as the following batters do not have the temperament to play time and resurrect the innings.

India’s Failed Attempt At Finding Yuvraj Singh’s Replacement

Yuvraj Singh played most of his cricket at No.4 and delivered staggering results, however, none has been able to replicate his success at the position which has hurt India badly in major tournaments.

Since Yuvraj’s exit from team India in 2017, the Men in Blue have tried 17 batters at No.4 but none has been able to cement a place in the team at the position. Among all, Shreyas Iyer has played the most games (22) at No.4.

Other players who have played at no. 4 are – Rishabh Pant (16), Ambati Rayudu (15), Dinesh Karthik (9), Hardik Pandya (7), Suryakumar Yadav (6), Ajinkya Rahane (6), Manish Pandey (6), Ishan Kishan (6), Kedar Jadhav (4), MS Dhoni (4), Vijay Shankar (4), Virat Kohli (2), Washington Sundar (1), Axar Patel (1), Sanju Samson (1).

Who Will Bat At No.4 For India In World Cup?

India will be looking to end their trophy drought in the World Cup 2023 at home, however, the question remains the same – who bats at No.4? Shreyas Iyer is the prime contender to grab the spot. There are also talks about Suryakumar Yadav getting a chance at No.4. India picked Tilak Varma in the Asia Cup squad and if he is in the World Cup squad, the team may also want him at the position to get a left-hander in the top 4.

India cannot go into the World Cup in experiment mode and they need to find an answer to the No.4 query in the upcoming Asia Cup. The team need to have a stable No.4 going into the World Cup to have a realistic chance of winning the tournament.

For breaking news and live news updates, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram. Read more on Latest Cricket News on India.com.

RECOMMENDED STORIES