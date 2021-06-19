SOM vs GLA Dream11 Team Prediction

New Delhi: SOM vs GLA Dream11 Team Prediction, Cricket Fantasy Tips, T20 Blast Match: Captain, Vice-Captain, Probable Playing XIs For Somerset vs Glamorgan, 11:30 PM IST, June 19.

Somerset will face Glamorgan in the Vitality T20 blast match. Glamorgan is currently placed in fifth place in the South Group after winning two matches out of the five they have played. Somerset, on the other hand, is hot on the heels of Glamorgan and are placed in sixth place after winning a solitary match out of the four they have played.

TOSS: The English T20 Blast toss between Somerset vs Glamorgan will take place at 11:00 PM IST – June 19.

Time: 11:30 PM IST IST.

Venue: Cooper Associates County Ground, Taunton

SOM vs GLA My Dream11 Team

Wicketkeepers: Tom Banton

Batsmen: Tom Abell, James Hildreth, Colin Ingram (VC)

All-rounders: Nicholas Selman, Marnus Labuschagne (C), Lewis Goldsworthy,

Bowlers: Dan Douthwaite, Marchant de Lange, Josh Davey, Ruaidhri Smith

SOM vs GLA Probable Playing 11s

Somerset: Tom Banton (wk), James Hildreth, Will Smeed, Tom Abell, Ben Green, Lewis Gregory (c), Lewis Goldsworthy, Craig Overton, Marchant de Lange, Josh Davey, Jack Leach

Glamorgan: Chris Cooke (C & WK), Nicholas Selman, David Lloyd, Marnus Labuschagne, Colin Ingram, Kiran Carlson, Daniel Douthwaite, James Weighell, Ruaidhri Smith, Andrew Salter, Prem Sisodiya

SOM vs GLA Squads

Somerset Lewis Gregory (c), Tom Abell, Tom Banton, Eddie Byrom, Josh Davey, Marchant de Lange, Lewis Goldsworthy, Ben Green, James Hildreth, Tom Lammonby, Jack Leach, Craig Overton, Will Smeed, Max Waller

Glamorgan Nicholas Selman, David Lloyd, Marnus Labuschagne, Chris Cooke (C & WK), Colin Ingram, Kiran Carlson, Daniel Douthwaite, James Weighell, Ruaidhri Smith, Andrew Salter, Prem Sisodiya, Timm van der Gugten, Michael Neser and Callum Taylor.

