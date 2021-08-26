SOM vs LAN Dream11 Team Prediction English T20 Blast

Somerset vs Lancashire Dream11 Team Prediction English T20 Blast – Fantasy Playing Tips, Captain, Probable XIs For Today's SOM vs LAN at The Cooper Associates County Ground: In another exciting Quarterfinal 3 encounter of English T20 Blast tournament, Lancashire will lock horns with the Somerset at The Cooper Associates County Ground on Thursday. The English T20 Blast SOM vs LAN match will start at 11:30 PM IST – August 26. With eight wins, four losses, and 2 no results, Somerset finished 2nd in the South Group standings with 18 points. On the other hand, Lancashire finished third in the North Group standings with 16 points. Liam Livingstone who had missed the most part of the blast games is back which gives more solidarity for them.

TOSS: The English T20 Blast toss between Somerset and Lancashire will take place at 11 PM IST – August 26.

Time: 11:30 PM IST.

Venue: The Cooper Associates County Ground.

SOM vs LAN My Dream11 Team

Wicketkeeper – Devon Conway (VC)

Batsmen – Keaton Jennings, Alex Davies, Finn Allen, Will Smeed

All-rounders – Lewis Gregory, Steven Croft, Liam Livingstone (C)

Bowlers – Josh Davey, Craig Overton, Tom Hartley

SOM vs LAN Probable Playing 11s

Somerset: Tom Banton, Will Smeed, James Hildreth, Tom Abell, Tom Lammonby, Lewis Gregory, Ben Green, Roelof van der Merwe, Marchant de Lange, Jack Brooks, Max Waller.

Lancashire: Alex Davies, Rob Jones, Liam Livingstone, Dane Vilas (C), Luke Wells, Steven Croft, Danny Lamb, Luke Wood, Tom Hartley, Tom Bailey, Matt Parkinson.

SOM vs LAN Squads

Somerset: Tom Banton (wk), Will Smeed, Tom Abell, James Hildreth, Tom Lammonby, Lewis Gregory (C), Roelof van der Merwe, Marchant de Lange, Josh Davey, Jack Brooks, Jack Leach, Ben Green, Max Waller.

Lancashire: Keaton Jennings, Liam Livingstone, Alex Davies, Dane Vilas (wk/C), Rob Jones, Steven Croft, Luke Wells, Luke Wood, Tom Hartley, Danny Lamb, Matthew Parkinson, Liam Hurt, Josh Bohannon

