SOM vs SUS Dream11 Tips And Prediction CWC League-2 One Day

SOM vs SUS Dream11 Team Prediction, CWC League-2 One Day, Match 1 Fantasy Hints: Captain, Vice-Captain – Somerset vs Sussex, Playing 11s For Today's Match County Ground, Taunton at 11 PM IST June 1 Wednesday

Here is the CWC League-2 One Day Dream11 Team Prediction – Dream11 Guru Tips Prediction and SOM vs SUS Dream11 Team Prediction, SOM vs SUS Fantasy Cricket Prediction, SOM vs SUS Playing 11s CWC League-2 One Day, Fantasy Cricket Prediction – Somerset vs Sussex, Fantasy Playing Tips – CWC , CWC League-2 One Day.

TOSS – The CWC League-2 One Day toss between Somerset and Sussex will take place at 11:00 PM (IST).

Time – 11:30PM

Venue: County Ground, Taunton

SOM vs SUS My Dream11 Team

Wicket-Keepers: Josh Philippe and Mohammad Rizwan

Batters: Luke Wright, Rilee Rossouw, Tom Abell and Will Smeed

All-Rounder: Lewis Gregory

Bowlers: Josh Davey, Rashid Khan, Steven Finn and Tymal Mills

Captain: Mohammad Rizwan

Vice-Captain: Rilee Rossouw

SOM vs SUS Sqauds

Somerset (SOM) Squad: Peter Siddle, Rilee Rossouw, Steven Davies, James Hildreth, Max Waller, Roelof van der Merwe, Josh Davey, Lewis Gregory, Marchant de Lange, Lewis Goldsworthy, Jack Brooks, Craig Overton, Jack Leach, Tom Abell, Matt Renshaw, Ben Green, George Bartlett, Ollie Sale, Tom Banton, Tom Lammonby, Kasey Aldridge, Will Smeed, Ned Leonard and Sonny Baker

Sussex (SUS) Squad: Ravi Bopara, Cheteshwar Pujara, Luke Wright, Steven Finn, Mohammad Rizwan, Will Beer, Tymal Mills, Travis Head, Tom Alsop, Tim Seifert, Ollie Robinson, Jofra Archer, Fynn Hudson-Prentice, George Garton, Rashid Khan, Obed McCoy, Tom Haines, Delray Rawlins, Josh Philippe, Harrison Ward, Tom Clark, Jack Carson, Henry Crocombe, George Burrows, Ali Orr, Jamie Atkins, Sean Hunt, James Coles, Danial Ibrahim, Archie Lenham, Oliver Carter and Tom Hinley