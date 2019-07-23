Chandrayaan-2: India made history with Chandrayaan 2 as it successfully completed its second moon mission. The successful effort caught the eye of the world as they lavished praise for the nation. From politicians to filmstars and cricketers all came together in lauding the effort. Former India cricketer Harbhajan Singh was at his cheekiest best. In a bid to mock Pakistan, Harbhajan took to Twitter and made a post which spoke about the fact that some countries have the moon on their flags whereas some flags are on the moon. He was subtle while trolling the neighbours.

“Some countries have moon on their flags. While some countries having their flags on moon.”

He posted the flags of Pakistan, Algeria, Turkey, Maldives, Mauritania, Tunisia, Libya, Malaysia and Azerbaijan in the first part while the flags of India, United States of America, China and Russia in the second category. USA, Russia and China are the only three powers to have successfully landed on the surface of the moon.

Some countries have moon on their flags

🇵🇰🇹🇷🇹🇳🇱🇾🇦🇿🇩🇿🇲🇾🇲🇻🇲🇷 While some countries having their flags on moon

🇺🇸 🇷🇺 🇮🇳 🇨🇳#Chandrayaan2theMoon — Harbhajan Turbanator (@harbhajan_singh) July 22, 2019

The launch of Chandrayaan-2 comes close on the heels of the 50th anniversary of the historic Apollo 11, when man first landed on the moon, The Washington Post commented.

India has also announced its intention of sending a manned space mission by 2022, the leading American newspaper noted.

“If the rest of the mission goes as well, India will become the fourth nation — after the United States, Russia and China — to land on the moon, more than 200,000 miles away. Its target is a region near the mysterious south pole, where no other missions have explored,” The New York Times commented.