New Delhi: It was so close. A no-ball in the final over of 2022 Women's World Cup cost India their WC campaign. With 3 runs needed of 2 balls, Deepti Sharma dismissed Mignon du Preez as Harmanpreet Kaur took the catch. But the happiness was short-lived as the third umpire confirmed that it was a no-ball. du Preez went on to score a boundary on the next ball, knocking India out of the knockout stage.

In a latest development, Former Indian opener Virender Sehwag consoled the Indian women's cricket team on Twitter. He said that sometimes 'an inch costs moments that took a decade to achieve'.

"It wasn't just the no ball which cost India the game today but sometimes an inch costs moments that takes decades to achieve and are possibly once in a lifetime achievement for many players. Disappointing end to India's campaign #IndvSA #cwc22," he tweeted.

India posted a total of 274 runs for a loss of seven wickets. Smriti Mandhana and Shafali Verma stitched together a partnership of 91 runs for the opening wicket. Mithali Raj, Indian Captain, scored her career’s 64th fifty.

For South Africa, Laura Wolvaardt and du Preez scored high scores with Du Preez scoring a 52-run knock, leading South Africa to victory. She was also awarded the Player of the Match award.