But it has been confirmed that another wrestler also named Nisha Dahiya was shot dead at Sonipat along with her brother and their mother is hospitalised after being shot.
Sonipat SP Rahul Sharma says, “This Nisha Dahiya (shot dead) & medalist wrestler Nisha Dahiya are 2 different people. The medallist wrestler belongs to Panipat & is at an event now”, ANI posted on Twitter.
The coach who travelled with the Indian team in the U-23 World Championships confirmed to PTI that the Sonipat Nisha is a newcomer and not the bronze medallist Nisha Dahiya.