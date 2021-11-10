New Delhi: It was a crazy turn of events on Wednesday, when news broke out that 23-year old national level wrestler, Nisha Dahiya was shot dead at Sushil Kumar Academy in Haryana’s Sonipat.Also Read - Now in Gonda To Play Senior Nationals, Doing Fine: Wrestler Nisha Dahiya In Video Message On Fake Death Report

Within an hour of the death report, Nisha Dahiya posted a video along side 2016 Rio Olympics Bronze medallist, Sakshi Malik saying she is in Gonda to play senior nationals and she is completely fine.

#WATCH | “I am in Gonda to play senior nationals. I am alright. It’s a fake news (reports of her death). I am fine,” says wrestler Nisha Dahiya in a video issued by Wrestling Federation of India. (Source: Wrestling Federation of India) pic.twitter.com/fF3d9hFqxG — ANI (@ANI) November 10, 2021



But it has been confirmed that another wrestler also named Nisha Dahiya was shot dead at Sonipat along with her brother and their mother is hospitalised after being shot.

Haryana: A wrestler & her brother shot dead in Sonipat, their mother hospitalised after being shot SP Sonipat Rahul Sharma says, “This Nisha Dahiya (shot dead) & medalist wrestler Nisha Dahiya are 2 different people. The medalist wrestler belongs to Panipat & is at an event now” pic.twitter.com/2lP1Qzt9a8 — ANI (@ANI) November 10, 2021

Sonipat SP Rahul Sharma says, “This Nisha Dahiya (shot dead) & medalist wrestler Nisha Dahiya are 2 different people. The medallist wrestler belongs to Panipat & is at an event now”, ANI posted on Twitter.

Wrestler shot dead in Sonepat is newcomer Nisha Dahiya, not U-23 world championship bronze-medallist: Coach, who travelled with Indian team — Press Trust of India (@PTI_News) November 10, 2021

The coach who travelled with the Indian team in the U-23 World Championships confirmed to PTI that the Sonipat Nisha is a newcomer and not the bronze medallist Nisha Dahiya.