Home

Sports

Sonu Scores Super 10 As Gujarat Giants Triumph In PKL Season 10 Opener

Sonu Scores Super 10 As Gujarat Giants Triumph In PKL Season 10 Opener

Gujarat Giants put up a scintillating performance to defeat Telugu Titans 38-32 in the opening match of the Pro Kabaddi League Season 10

PKL Season 10 (credit: Twitter)

New Delhi: The Gujarat Giants put up a scintillating performance to defeat Telugu Titans 38-32 in the opening match of the Pro Kabaddi League Season 10 at the EKA Arena by TransStadia on Saturday. Giants’ Raider Sonu scored 11 touch points and his compatriot Rakesh chipped in with 5 touch points in the match. Meanwhile, Telugu Titans’ Captain Pawan Sehrawat returned to the Pro Kabaddi League with a bang through a Super 10.

Trending Now

Rajnish effected a raid as the Telugu Titans took the lead at 4-3 in the opening minutes of the match. However, the Giants fought back and levelled the scores at 5-5 in the 7th minute. Moments later, Rakesh pulled off a magnificent raid as the Giants took the lead at 6-5. Rakesh tried to effect another raid, but the Titans tackled him and inched ahead at 8-6 in the 10th minute.

You may like to read

The Telugu Titans’ defence unit continued to carry out tackles and helped its team stay in the lead at 11-7 in the 14th minute. The Giants were reduced to just two defenders in the 15th minute, however, the Iranian duo of Fazel Atrachali and Mohammad Nabibakhsh tackled Pawan Sehrawat to help their team stay in the contest at 12-9. Moments later, the Giants tackled Sehrawat again and levelled the scores at 13-13. However, the Titans managed to clinch the lead at 16-13 by the end of the first half.

Giants’ Sonu pulled off a SUPER RAID in the opening minute of the second half as the home team reclaimed the lead at 18-16. The home side continued to showcase brilliant form as they effected an ALL OUT in the 23rd minute to take a big lead at 22-18. Sonu continued to pick up raid points for the Giants and helped his team stay in the lead at 26-19 in the 27th minute.

The Giants reduced the Titans to just one player on the mat in the 33rd minute, however, the away team’s Robin Chaudhary effected a raid to help his team stay in the contest. Moments later, Sehrawat effected a raid and helped his team inch closer to Giants’ score at 30-28. However, Gujarat’s Sourav Gulia tackled Robin Chaudhary to help his team inflict another ALL OUT in the 38th minute. The home side held on to their lead in the last couple of minutes and eventually walked off the mat as the winners of the match.

For breaking news and live news updates, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram. Read more on Latest Sports News on India.com.