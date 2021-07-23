Tokyo: World No 1 Deepika Kumari qualified after finishing 9th in the Women’s Individual Archery Ranking Round on Friday at the Yumenoshima Ranking Field in Tokyo. The World No 1 comes into the Olympics on the back of a good run recently. Deepika scored 663 points in her 72 shots. She will now face off against Bhutan’s Karma in the next round.Also Read - LIVE Tokyo Olympics 2020 Updates, Day 1: Atanu Das, Pravin Jadhav and Tarundeep Rai in Action Shortly

Fans were not happy with the coverage of the Tokyo Olympics as the Indian archer's event was not telecasted on Sony Sports Network.

Here is how agitated fans reacted:

Neither Sony nor DD sports is telecasting this. — Arshi Yasin (@arshi_yasin) July 23, 2021

Sony isn’t telecasting the archery event? — Sarah Waris (@swaris16) July 23, 2021

Ranking will not be telecasted … — Chiyaan Maniac ❤️ (@Merasal_Ananth) July 23, 2021

It’s a great recovery for Deepika Kumari in Women’s Ranking Round. Wish I could see it. @SonySportsIndia #Tokyo2020 — Karan P. Saxena (@karanpsaxena92) July 23, 2021

I think @SonyLIV has to be rebranded as Sony Replay, as you have slim chances of catching anything Live on their OTT. Spent last half hour searching for the Archery Olympic event while they are streaming Heat 5 of some rowing! 🤦‍♂️ #fml — Arminius (@guffawer) July 23, 2021

Ahead of Tokyo Olympics, the ace Indian archer had revealed that she was working on the mental side of the game and claimed to have gained confidence.

“I have learnt a lot from the last two Olympics and past competitions. I am working a lot on my mental side of the game, even now. I have gained a lot of confidence,” Deepika Kumar told Sports Today days ahead of her departure to Tokyo.

“I am getting a lot of motivation from winning competitions. I get a feeling that all my efforts are bearing results. But, as usual, each competition is different from one another,” the Olympian said.