FC Barcelona and Uruguay striker Luis Suarez could soon be joining Major League Soccer (MLS) if his national teammate Nico Lodeiro is to be believed.

Suarez, Lodeiro claims, has expressed his desire to play in MLS after achieving his dream of playing for Spanish giants FC Barcelona where he is a mainstay. “I think you need to convince Barcelona. He wants to come to MLS,” Lodeiro told MLSsoccer.com. “He is always asking me about the league. His dream was to play for Barcelona. He’s playing at a great level and he feels comfortable there.”

The 32-year -old Suarez joined Barcelona from Premier League club Liverpool FC in 2014. He has since scored 137 league goals in 172 La Liga matches.

Lodeiro will lead Seattle Sounders in the final of the MLS on Sunday against Toronto FC and hopes to have Suarez has club teammate as well. “Sooner or later he’ll come to MLS. Well, hopefully. He likes the league. He’s always asking me things about it. Hopefully he can also play for Seattle Sounders. It may be a more difficult task. I think it’s only a matter of time before he’s out here,” he said.

Even Sounders general manager Garth Lagerwey has expressed his wish to see the Barca superstar at his club someday. Suarez lent a helping hand to Lodeiro when he was negotiating his transfer with Lagerwey, acting as a translator between the duo. “He (Suarez) told me maybe he comes in seven years,” Lagerwey quipped. “That was his quote, so maybe that’s when his contract runs out…I told him we’d love to have him whenever he’s ready.”