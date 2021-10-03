SOP vs CEP Dream11 Tips And Prediction National T20 Cup

Southern Punjab vs Central Punjab Dream11 Team Prediction National T20 Cup 2021 – Fantasy Playing Tips, Probable XIs, Dream11 Guru Tips For Today's SOP vs CEPat Rawalpindi Cricket Stadium: In another high-voltage battle of National T20 Cup 2021, Central Punjab will take on Southern Punjab in the match no. 18 at the Rawalpindi Cricket Stadium – October 3. The National T20 Cup SOP vs CEP match will begin at 8 PM IST. Southern Punjab are the worst-performing team in this tournament, they have suffered 5 defeats in 5 games they had played this season. Eyeing their first win of the season, Southern Punjab are now placed at the bottom of the points table with no points in their account. On the other hand, Central Punjab has registered 3 wins out of the 5 games they had played this season. They are now placed at the 3rd position in the league standings with 6 points against their name. Here is the National T20 Cup Dream11 Guru Tips and SOP vs CEP Dream11 Team Prediction, SOP vs CEPFantasy Cricket Prediction T20, Dream11 Guru Tips and Prediction – National T20 Cup, SOP vs CEP Dream11 Tips and Prediction, SOP vs CEP Probable XIs National T20 Cup.

TOSS: The National T20 Cup match toss between Central Punjab and Southern Punjab will take place at 7:30 PM (IST) – October 3.

Time: 8 PM IST

Venue: Rawalpindi Cricket Stadium.

SOP vs CEP My Dream11 Team

Wicketkeeper – Muhammad Akhlaq

Batters – Ahmed Shehzad, Babar Azam (C), Sohaib Maqsood (VC), Khushdil Shah

All-rounders – Hussain Talat, Aamer Yamin

Bowlers – Wahab Riaz, Hassan Khan, Hasan Ali, Naseem Shah

SOP vs CEP Probable Playing XIs

Southern Punjab: Zeeshan Ashraf, Sohaib Maqsood, Khushdil Shah, Agha Salman, Azam Khan (wk), Hassan Khan, Umer Khan, Aamer Yamin (C), Mohammad Imran Randhawa, Dilbar Hussain, Naseem Shah.

Central Punjab: Babar Azam (C), Ahmed Shehzad, Muhammad Akhlaq (wk), Shoaib Malik, Hussain Talat, Qasim Akram, Hasan Ali, Wahab Riaz, Usman Qadir, Sameen Gul, Ehsan Adil.

SOP vs CEP SQUADS

Southern Punjab (SOP): Zeeshan Ashraf, Sohaib Maqsood, Khushdil Shah, Agha Salman, Azam Khan (wk), Hassan Khan, Umer Khan, Aamer Yamin (C), Mohammad Imran Randhawa, Dilbar Hussain, Naseem Shah, Zaid Abbas, Mohammad Ilyas, Tahir Taha.

Central Punjab (CEP): Babar Azam (C), Ahmed Shehzad, Muhammad Akhlaq (wk), Shoaib Malik, Hussain Talat, Faheem Ashraf, Qasim Akram, Hasan Ali, Wahab Riaz, Usman Qadir, Ehsan Adil, Mohammad Hafeez, Kamran Akmal, Sameen Gul.

