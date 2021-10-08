SOP vs SIN Dream11 Tips And Prediction National T20 Cup

Southern Punjab vs Sindh Dream11 Team Prediction National T20 Cup 2021 – Fantasy Playing Tips, Probable XIs, Dream11 Guru Tips For Today's SOP vs SINat Rawalpindi Cricket Stadium: In another high-voltage battle of National T20 Cup 2021, Sindh will take on Southern Punjab in the match no. 24 at the Rawalpindi Cricket Stadium – October 8. The National T20 Cup SOP vs SIN match will begin at 8 PM IST. After losing their first 6 matches on the bounce, Southern Punjab registered wins against Northern and Central Punjab in their next 2 games. Despite the wins, Southern Punjab still occupy the bottom spot in the standings with 4 points. Sindh, on the other hand, are slightly out of form at the moment, having lost their last 2 matches against Central Punjab. With 4 wins and 3 losses, Sindh are placed themselves at the fourth spot in the standings with 8 points. Here is the National T20 Cup Dream11 Guru Tips and SOP vs SIN Dream11 Team Prediction, SOP vs SINFantasy Cricket Prediction T20, Dream11 Guru Tips and Prediction – National T20 Cup, SOP vs SIN Dream11 Tips and Prediction, SOP vs SIN Probable XIs National T20 Cup.

TOSS: The National T20 Cup match toss between Sindh and Southern Punjab will take place at 7:30 PM (IST) – October 8.

Time: 8 PM IST

Venue: Rawalpindi Cricket Stadium.

SOP vs SIN My Dream11 Team

Wicketkeeper – Sarfaraz Ahmed

Batsmen – Sharjeel Khan, Khushdil Shah, Khurram Manzoor, Tayyab Tahir

All-rounders – Aamer Yamin (C), Anwar-Ali (VC), Agha Salman

Bowlers – Hassan Khan, Mohammad Hasnain, Naseem Shah

SOP vs SIN Probable Playing XIs

Southern Punjab: Zeeshan Ashraf, Tayyab Tahir, Agha Salman, Sohaib Maqsood, Khushdil Shah, Aamer Yamin (C), Azam Khan (wk), Hassan Khan, Naseem Shah, Zia-ul-Haq, Umer Khan.

Sindh: Khurram Manzoor, Sharjeel Khan, Ahsan Ali, Saud Shakeel, Sarfaraz Ahmed (C/wk), Danish Aziz, Anwar Ali, Shahnawaz Dhani, Mohammad Hasnain, Zahid Mahmood, Mir Hamza.

SOP vs SIN SQUADS

Southern Punjab (SOP): Zeeshan Ashraf, Sohaib Maqsood, Khushdil Shah, Agha Salman, Azam Khan (wk), Hassan Khan, Umer Khan, Aamer Yamin (C), Mohammad Imran Randhawa, Dilbar Hussain, Naseem Shah, Zaid Abbas, Mohammad Ilyas, Tahir Taha.

Sindh (SIN): Sharjeel Khan, Ahsan Ali, Khurram Manzoor, Saud Shakeel, Sarfaraz Ahmed (C/wk), Danish Aziz, Anwar Ali, Mohammad Hasnain, Zahid Mahmood, Mir Hamza, Shahnawaz Dahani, Mohammad Imran, Abrar Ahmed, Shan Masood.

