India vs Bangladesh: Former India skipper MS Dhoni has faced the trolls lately for his slow-paced batting. His batting may have seemed slow, but he has hit a strike-rate of over 100 in his last two innings, yet trolls are questioning his intent. Model and actress Sophie Choudry has hailed Dhoni and shut his trolls with an epic statement. She has explained why Dhoni had to adapt his natural instincts and play according to the situation.

She cited an example from the Bangladesh match, where she pointed out how Bhuvneshwar Kumar and Mohammed Shami lost their wickets in quick succession and it was left to Dhoni to avoid an allout. “Shocked by the way fans are criticising # dhoni .. If you saw the way bhuvi lost his wicket as did Shami, you would understand why Dhoni probably wanted to keep the strike as much as possible!! Incidentally, he still managed to score more than the captain today,” read her post.

Meanwhile, Dhoni scored 35 off 33 balls as he remained unbeaten against Bangladesh.

The old adage goes that morning shows the day and that was exactly how the Indian innings unfolded against Bangladesh at the Edgbaston Cricket Ground on Tuesday as the Men in Blue rode on a brilliant 104 from Rohit Sharma – his fourth century in this edition of the showpiece event – to post 314/9 in their 50 overs. Not to forget the brilliant comeback from Mustafizur Rahman as he finished with a fifer.

At the time of filing the copy, Bangladesh was 23/0 in the sixth over.