Home

Sports

Sore losers Pakistan file complaint against ICC after surrendering ODI series vs Bangladesh 2-1 due to…

Sore losers Pakistan file complaint against ICC after surrendering ODI series vs Bangladesh 2-1 due to…

Bangladesh defeated Pakistan in an ODI series 2-1 for the first time after 11 years with their 11-run win in the final game in Mirpur on Sunday.

Bangladesh cricket team beat Pakistan by 11 runs in the 3rd ODI in Mirpur on Sunday. (Source: X)

Bangladesh vs Pakistan 3rd ODI: Pakistan lost an ODI series against Bangladesh for the first time after 11 years after slumping to a 11-run loss in the third and final match at Mirpur on Sunday. The three-match ODI series was level at 1-1 heading into the final clash but Shaheen Afridi’s Pakistan failed to chase down 291 to win in spite of Salman Ali Agha’s brilliant century.

There match drama went into the final over of the game as the visitors needed 12 to win off the final two ball delivered by leg-spinner Rishad Hossain to Shaheen Afridi. The umpire had declared the penultimate delivery as a wide but the Bangladesh team opted for a DRS review for it. Upon review it was found that Shaheen Afridi had got a touch on the ball and although he was ‘not out’ but the delivery was deemed legal as well.

With the ball declared legal, Pakistan had no chance to win the match and Shaheen Afridi was stumped off the final ball to hand a 11-run victory to Bangladesh. After the match, Pakistan have lodged a complaint with match referee Neeyamur Rashid about the ‘controversial’ DRS call in the final over.

“The Pakistan team management believe Bangladesh took the review after a replay of the delivery flashed up on the big screen, and as a result came up (to the referee) after the game and informed (him) about their observation,” a source was quoted as saying to Cricbuzz website.

Add India.com as a Preferred Source

“Pakistan felt Bangladesh were allowed to review outside the maximum 15 seconds (window) within which such a decision must be made,” he said.

WATCH Shaheen Afridi dismissed by Rishad Hossain off the final ball HERE…

A thrilling showdown ends with the Tigers claiming victory over Pakistan! From fiery bowling to stellar batting, every moment brought the crowd to its feet. Celebration, passion, and pride.#BCB #Cricket #Bangladesh #Pakistan #ODI pic.twitter.com/8a9pfgncBW — Bangladesh Cricket (@BCBtigers) March 15, 2026

According to the report, Pakistan head coach Mike Hesson went and met Rashid after the game to formally lodge the protest.

“I think that early wicket (wickets) little bit cost us, but I’m really proud of the team. They fight till the end, and I think what we need that for youngster (youngsters) and they fight for till the last ball,” Shaheen Afridi said after the match.

Bangladesh opener Tanzid Hasan scored a run-a-ball 107 to help the home side post 290 for 7 after batting. Pakistan were in the hunt thanks to Salman Ali Agha’s brilliant 106 off 98 balls but Taskin Ahmed’s brilliant 4/49 in 10 overs derailed their chase.

“Yeah, this one very special for me. And all the support, the supporters and the team management supported me really well. They always backed me up and always believed on me. That’s the main thing. Obviously I’m practicing (hitting sixes) in our practice session. I’m not trying to hit too hard. I was just want to time the ball. That’s the main thing,” Bangladesh centurion Hasan said in the post-match presentation.

For breaking news and live news updates, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram. Read more on Latest Sports News on India.com.