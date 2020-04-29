Tainted Pakistan cricketer Saleem Malik, who was banned for life by International Cricket Council in 2000 for match-fixing, admitted to having taken part in fixing matches and extended an unconditional apology to the apex body of cricket. Also Read - Umar Akmal Ruined His Own Career: Shoaib Akhtar on Pakistan Cricketer's Ban

“I am very sorry for what I had done 19 years ago. I am ready to extend unconditional cooperation to the International Cricket Council and the Pakistan Cricket Board in this regard,” Malik said in a video message. Also Read - Natasa Stankovic Give Fans a Glimpse of Hardik Pandya Wearing Mumbai Indians Jersey During Coronavirus Lockdown | WATCH

The 57-year-old has also promised to help Pakistan Cricket Board and the International Cricket Council in match-fixing investigations.

“I did not do anything other than playing cricket which I started at the age of eight. I have played this game throughout my life, this is my bread and butter. Therefore, I appeal that under the laws of human rights I like other players (found guilty of fixing) be treated. Whatever [relevant] laws of the ICC and PCB are there, I am ready to fully cooperate with them,” he said.

Earlier, Malik was snubbed in 2008 and 2012 when he had applied for the portfolio of the batting coach and head coach respectively.

Meanwhile, former Pakistan skipper Inzamam-ul-Haq also said that Mailk’s ban should be lifted, citing former India skipper Mohammed Azharuddin’s example. Azharuddin’s life ban was lifted and is currently the president of the Hyderabad Cricket Association.