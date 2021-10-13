SOS vs ZAS Dream11 Team Predictions ECS T10 Croatia

Sir Oliver Split vs Zagreb Sokol Dream11 Team Prediction ECS T10 Croatia- Fantasy Playing Tips, Captain, Probable XIs For Today’s SOS vs ZAS at Hotel Resnik Cricket Ground: In match no. 9 and 10 of the ECS T10 Croatia tournament, Sir Oliver Split will take on Zagreb Sokol at the Hotel Resnik Cricket Ground on Wednesday. The ECS T10 Croatia SOS vs ZAS match will start at 12:30 PM IST – October 13. Sir Oliver Split have had a poor begin to the competitors dropping each of their matches and are presently backside of the desk, they have a variety of proficient gamers and might be trying to make a turnaround rapidly. On the other hand, Zagreb Sokol are the desk toppers with 3 wins in 4 matches. Here is the ECS T10 Croatia Dream11 Team Prediction – Dream11 Guru Tips Prediction and SOS vs ZAS Dream11 Team Prediction, SOS vs ZAS Fantasy Cricket Prediction T10 game, SOS vs ZAS Probable XIs ECS T10 Croatia, Fantasy Cricket Prediction – Sir Oliver Split vs Zagreb Sokol, Fantasy Playing Tips – ECS T10 Croatia.Also Read - Portugal vs Luxembourg Live Streaming FIFA World Cup Qualifiers: Preview, Predicted XIs - Where to Watch POR vs LXB Live Stream Football Match, TV Telecast in India

TOSS: The ECS T10 Croatia toss between Sir Oliver Split and Zagreb Sokol will take place at 12 PM and 2 PM IST – October 13. Also Read - DC vs KKR Dream11 Team Prediction, Fantasy Hints VIVO IPL 2021 Qualifier 2: Captain, Vice-Captain - Delhi Capitals vs Kolkata Knight Riders, Playing 11s, Team News For Today's T20 Match at Sharjah Cricket Stadium 7.30 PM IST October 13 Wednesday

Time: 12:30 PM and 2:30 IST. Also Read - BAN vs SL Dream11 Team Prediction, Fantasy Playing Hints World T20 Warm-up Match 3: Captain, Vice-Captain- Bangladesh vs Sri Lanka, Playing 11s, Team News For Today's T20 at Tolerance Oval, Abu Dhabi at 7:30 PM IST October 12 Tuesday

Venue: Hotel Resnik Cricket Ground.

SOS vs ZAS My Dream11 Team

Wicketkeeper – Viraj Bhammar

Batters – Daniel Lazarides, Aman Maheshwari, D Skinner, O Masun,

All-rounders – D Jakolis, Mohan Karanam, Peter Amaan (C), A Shukla,

Bowlers – S Nerandzic, Suresh Shanmugam (VC), MD Shaikat

SOS vs ZAS Probable Playing XIs

Sir Oliver Split: Sam Houghton, P, Drazan Jakolis, Rahman Ademi, Jovan Reb, Stefan Nerandzic, Josip Jukic, Omob Masum, Sandeep Soni, David Skinner, Nikola Davidovic, Vedran Zanko.

Zagreb Sokol: M Davies I, V Bhammar, D Lazarides, N Gornall, J Thakur, P Amaan, A Shukla, S Shanmugam, M Shaikat, U Ahammad, W Kamal.

SOS vs ZAS Squads

Sir Oliver Split: David Skinner, Nikola Stanojevic, Pavel Florin, Rahman Ademi, Sandeep Soni, Stefan Nerandzic, Vedran Zanko, Drazan Jakolis, Josip Jukic, Jovan Reb, Luka Stubbs, MD Masum, Nikola Davidovic, Renato Plenkovic, Sakib Hasan, Sam Houghton.

Zagreb Sokol: Mark Davies (wk), Ullah Ahammad, MD Shaikat, Nils Gornall, Viraj Bhammar, Wasal Kamal, Aman Maheshwari, Peter Amaan, Christopher Osborne, Jai Thakur, Daniel Lazarides (C), Sohail Ahmad, Arpit Shukla.

Check Dream11 Prediction/ SOS Dream11 Team/ ZAS Dream11 Team/ Sir Oliver Split Dream11 Team Prediction/ Zagreb Sokol Dream11 Team Prediction/ Dream11 Guru Tips – ECS T10 Croatia/ Fantasy Cricket Tips and more.