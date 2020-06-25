SOU vs ARS Dream11 Tips And Prediction

Southampton vs Arsenal Dream11 Team Tips and Prediction Premier League 2019-20 – Football Tips For Today's Match SOU vs ARS at St. Mary's Stadium: Southampton vs Arsenal Dream11 Team Tips and Prediction – Check My Dream11 Team, Best players list of today's Premier match, Southampton vs Arsenal Dream11 Team Player List, SOU Dream11 Team Player List, ARS Dream11 Team Player List, Dream11 Guru Tips, Online Football Tips Southampton vs Arsenal

Kick-Off Time: The Premier League match between Southampton and Arsenal will start at 10:30 PM IST.

Venue: St Mary's Stadium

SOU vs ARS My Dream11 Team

Aubameyang (captain), Ings (vice-captain), Martinez, Bellerin, Tierney, Bertrand, Holding, Pepe, Ward-Prowse, Saka, Armstrong

SOU vs ARS Squads

Southampton: Alex McCarthy, Jack Rose, Angus Gunn, Jack Stephens, Ryan Bertrand, Sam McQueen, Jannik Vestergaard, Kyle Walker-Peters, Jan Bednarek, Kevin Danso, Yan Valery, Harrison Reed, James Ward-Prowse, Oriol Romeu, Nathan Redmond, Pierre Hojbjerg, Jake Hesketh, Sofiane Boufal, Stuart Armstrong, Moussa Djenepo, Nathan Tella, William Smallbone, Danny Ings, Shane Long, Michael Obafemi, Che Adams

Arsenal: Bernd Leno, Matt Macey, Emiliano Martinez, Sead Kolasinac, David Luiz, Sokratis Papastathopoulos, Shkodran Mustafi, Calum Chambers, Hector Bellerin, Ainsley Maitland Niles, Cedric Soares, Rob Holding, Kieran Tierney, Pablo Mari, Mesut Ozil, Granit Xhaka, Dani Ceballos, Joe Willock, Reiss Nelson, Nicolas Pepe, Lucas Torreira, Matteo Guendouzi, Bukayo Saka, Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang, Alexandre Lacazette, Eddie Nketiah, Gabriel Martinelli

