Check Dream11 Team Southampton vs Chelsea Premier League – Football Prediction Tips For Today's Match SOU vs CHE. In the mega encounter on Premier League, Chelsea will lock horns against Southampton on February 20. Chelsea have played inconsistent football this season but they have bounced back in past few games. They are currently at the fourth spot on the Premier League points table as the Thomas Tuchel effect is working for them. While, Southampton who started the season with some strong performances have struggled in the league in past few games. Southampton are currently at the 13th spot on the league table and have lost their last five matches. Southampton vs Chelsea Dream11 Team – Check My Dream11 Team, Best players list of SOU vs CHE, Dream 11 Team Player List, Chelsea Dream11 Team Player List, Dream11 Guru Tips, Online Football Tips Southampton vs Chelsea, Premier League, Online Football Tips Southampton vs Chelsea, Premier League.

Kick-off Time: The match starts at 06.00 PM IST – February 20 in India.

SOU vs CHE My Dream11 Team

Goalkeeper – Edouard Mendy

Defenders – Jannik Vestergaard, Cesar Azpilicueta Ryan Bertrand, Marcos Alonso

Midfielders – Hakim Ziyech (VC), Takumi Minamino, Mason Mount (C), James Ward-Prowse

Strikers – Timo Werner, Danny Ings

Southampton vs Chelsea Probable Line-up

Chelsea probable line-up: Edouard Mendy, Antonio Rudiger, Andreas Christensen, Cesar Azpilicueta, Mateo Kovacic, Jorginho, Callum Hudson-Odoi, Marcos Alonso, Mason Mount, Hakim Ziyech, Timo Werner.

Southampton probable line-up: Alex McCarthy, Jan Bednarek, Jannik Vestergaard, Ryan Bertrand, Jack Stephens, James Ward-Prowse, Oriol Romeu, Takumi Minamino, Stuart Armstrong, Danny Ings, Che Adams.

