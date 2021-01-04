Dream11 Team Tips And Prediction

Kick-Off Time: The Premier League match between Southampton vs Liverpool will start at 1:30 AM IST on January 5 Tuesday.

Venue: St. Mary’s Stadium

SOU vs LIV My Dream11 Team

McCarthy, Vestergaard, Fabinho, Robertson, Alexander-Arnold, Djenepo, Romeu, Mane, Henderson, Salah, Firmino

SQUADS

Southampton (SOU): Alex McCarthy, Harry Lewis, Fraser Forster, Kyle Walker-Peters, Ryan Bertrand, Jannik Vestergaard, Jack Stephens, Mohammed Salisu, Ibrahima Diallo, Jan Bednarek, Oriol Romeu, James Ward-Prowse, Nathan Redmond, Moussa Djenepo, Stuart Armstrong, Yan Valery, William Smallbone, Kayne Ramsay, Theo Walcott, Shane Long, Danny Ings, Che Adams, Michael Obafemi, Nathan Tella, Jake Vokins, Daniel N’Lundulu

Liverpool (LIV): Alisson , Adrián, Vitezslav Jaros, Caoimhin Kelleher, Fabinho, Virgil van Dijk, Joe Gomez, Curtis Jones, Andy Robertson, Joël Matip, Rhys Williams, Nathaniel Phillips, Trent Alexander-Arnold, Sepp van den Berg, Neco Williams, Billy Koumetio, Georginio Wijnaldum, Thiago, James Milner, Naby Keita, Roberto Firmino, Mohamed Salah, Jordan Henderson, Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain, Diogo Jota, Konstantinos Tsimikas, Xherdan Shaqiri, Jake Cain, Leighton Clarkson, Sadio Mané, Takumi Minamino, Divock Origi

