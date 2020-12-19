SOU vs MCI Dream11 Tips And Prediction Premier League

Southampton vs Manchester City Dream11 Team Tips and Prediction Premier League 2020-21 – Football Tips For Today's Match SOU vs MCI at St Mary's Stadium: Third-placed Southampton welcome Manchester City who are struggling after finding themselves at the ninth spot in the Premier League standings. Southampton drew their previous PL match against Arsenal while City also drew their last game, against West Brom. Southampton vs Manchester City Dream11 Team Tips and Prediction – Check My Dream11 Team, Best players list of today's match, Southampton vs Manchester City Dream11 Team Player List, SOU Dream11 Team Player List, MCI Dream11 Team Player List, Dream11 Guru Tips, Online Football Tips Southampton vs Manchester City, Online Football Tips – Premier League 2020-21, Football Tips And Prediction – SOU vs MCI Premier League, Online Tips And Prediction – Southampton vs Manchester City Premier League

Kick-Off Time: The Premier League match between Southampton and Manchester City will start at 8:30 PM IST, December 19.

Venue: St Mary's Stadium.

SOU vs MCI My Dream11 Team

Alex McCarthy, Jannik Vestergaard, Kyle Walker, Jan Bednarek, Kyle Walker-Peters, Kevin de Bruyne (captain), James Ward-Prowse, Phil Foden, Raheem Sterling, Danny Ings, Riyad Mahrez (vice-captain)

SOU vs MCI Predicted Playing XIs

Southampton: Jan Bednarek, Ryan Bertrand, Yan Valery, Kyle Walker-Peters, Pierre-Emile Hojbjerg, James Ward-Prowse, Nathan Redmond, Sofiane Boufal, William Smallbone, Michael Obafemi, Nathan Tella

Manchester City: Ederson, Fernandinho, Nicolas Otamendi, Joao Cancelo, Rodri, David Silva, Bernardo Silva, Sergio Aguero, Phil Foden, Leroy Sane, Riyad Mahrez

SOU vs MCI Full Squads

Southampton: Pierre Hojbjerg, Jake Hesketh, Sofiane Boufal, Stuart Armstrong, Moussa Djenepo, Nathan Tella, William Smallbone, Danny Ings, Shane Long, Michael Obafemi, Che Adams, Alex McCarthy, Jack Rose, Angus Gunn, Jack Stephens, Ryan Bertrand, Sam McQueen, Jannik Vestergaard, Kyle Walker-Peters, Jan Bednarek, Kevin Danso, Yan Valery, Harrison Reed, James Ward-Prowse, Oriol Romeu, Nathan Redmond

Manchester City: Riyad Mahrez, David Silva, Bernardo Silva, Leroy Sane, Rodrigo Hernandez, Ilkay Gundogan, Phil Foden, Ryotaro Meshino, Sergio Aguero, Gabriel Jesus, Raheem Sterling, Ederson Moraes, Claudio Bravo, Arijanet Muric, Kyle Walker, Aymeric Laporte, Nicolas Otamendi, Benjamin Mendy, Fernandinho, John Stones, Joao Cancelo, Oleksandr Zinchenko, Eric Garcia, Tosin Adarabioyo, Kevin De Bruyne

