Dream11 Team Prediction

Kick-Off Time: The Premier League match between Southampton and Manchester United will start at 6:30 PM IST – August 22.

Venue: St Mary’s. Ralph Hasenhuttl.

SOUU vs MUN My Dream11 Team

Goalkeeper: David de Gea

Defenders: Harry Maguire, Victor Lindelof, Aaron Wan-Bissaka, Luke Shaw

Midfielders: Paul Pogba, James Ward-Prowse, Oriol Romeu, Bruno Fernandes

Strikers: Mason Greenwood, Adam Armstrong

Predicted Playing XIs

Southampton: Alex McCarthy, Tino Livramento, Jan Bednarek, Mohammed Salisu, Romain Perraud, Theo Walcott, James Ward-Prowse, Oriol Romeu, Moussa Djenepo, Che Adams, Adam Armstrong

Manchester United: David de Gea, Aaron Wan-Bissaka, Victor Lindelof, Harry Maguire, Luke Shaw, Scott McTominay, Fred, Jadon Sancho, Bruno Fernandes, Paul Pogba, Mason Greenwood

SQUADS

MUN Squad

Jadon Sancho, Teden Mengi, Jesse Lingard, Andreas Pereira, James Garner, Diogo Dalot, Tom Heaton, Amad Traoré, Marcus Rashford, Anthony Martial, Daniel James, Mason Greenwood, Anthony Elanga, Edinson Cavani, Donny van de Beek, Shola Shoretire, Fred, Paul Pogba, Hannibal Mejbri, Scott McTominay, Nemanja Matić, Juan Mata, Bruno Fernandes, Brandon Williams, Aaron Wan-Bissaka, Alex Telles, Luke Shaw, Victor Lindelöf, Harry Maguire, Phil Jones, Eric Bailly, Dean Henderson, Lee Grant, David De Gea

