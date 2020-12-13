Dream11 Tips And Prediction

Southampton vs Sheffield United Dream11 Team Tips and Prediction Premier League 2020-21 – Online Football Tips, Fantasy Playing Tips, Predicted XIs For Today's SOU vs SHF Match at St. Mary's Stadium: In another exciting Premier League battle on Sunday night, Southampton will square off against Sheffield United on matchday 7 at St. Mary's Stadium. The Premier League SOU vs SHF clash will kick-off at 5:30 PM IST – December 13. Southampton are placed at the sixth position in the Premier League standings with 20 points from 11 matches. They have won six matches, lost three and played tie in two games. On the other hand, Sheffield are at the bottom in the Premier League standings with one point in their account. In 11 matches they played in the competition, Sheffield have tied one game and lost ten mathces.

Kick-Off Time: The Premier League match between Southampton and Sheffield United will start at 5:30 PM IST – December 13, Sunday.

Venue: St. Mary's Stadium.

SOU vs SHF My Dream11 Team

Goalkeeper: A. Ramsdale

Defenders: K. Walker-Peters, J. Vestergaard, R. Bertrand, G. Baldock

Midfielders: S. Berge, O. Romeu, J. Ward-Prowse

Forwards: O. McBurnie, C. Adams (VC), D, Ings (C)

SOU vs SHF – Recent Form

Southampton: W L D W W

Sheffield United: L L L L L

SOU vs SHF Predicted Playing XIs

Southampton: Sam Johnstone, Jonathan Bond, David Button, Darnell Furlong, Kieran Gibbs, Kyle Bartley, Dara O’Shea, Karlan Grant, Callum Robinson, Charlie Austin, Kyle Edwards.

Sheffield United: Aaron Ramsdale, John Egan, Ethan Ampadu, Chris Basham, John Fleck, Sander Berge, Oliver Norwood, Max Lowe, George Baldock, David McGoldrick, Oliver McBurnie.

SOU vs SHF SQUADS

Southampton (SOU): Sam Johnstone, Jonathan Bond, David Button, Darnell Furlong, Kieran Gibbs, Kyle Bartley, Semi Ajayi, Conor Townsend, Branislav Ivanovic, Cedric Kipre, Dara O’Shea, Hal Robson-Kanu, Jake Livermore, Matthew Phillips, Grady Diangana, Matheus Pereira, Filip Krovinovic, Conor Gallagher, Romaine Sawyers, Lee Peltier, Sam Field, Karlan Grant, Callum Robinson, Kamil Grosicki, Charlie Austin, Rekeem Harper, Kyle Edwards.

Sheffield United (SHF): Aaron Ramsdale, Wesley Foderingham, Michael Verrips, Simon Moore, Enda Stevens, Max Lowe, Phil Jagielka, Jack Robinson, Jayden Bogle, George Baldock, John Fleck, Jack O’Connell, Chris Basham, John Lundstram, Sander Berge, Lys Mousset, Oliver Burke, Oliver Norwood, Ethan Ampadu, Ben Osborn, Jack Rodwell, Kean Bryan, Zak Brunt, Oliver McBurnie, Billy Sharp, John Egan, David McGoldrick, Rhian Brewster.

