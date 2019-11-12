India shuttler Sourabh Verma has made it to the main draw of men’s singles of the Hong Kong Open 2019 that got underway from Tuesday. Sourabh faced two qualifiers Tanongsak Saensomboonsuk and Lucas Claerbout to progress ahead.

In the first match against Thailand’s Saensomboonsuk which latest 45 minutes, Sourabh won 21-15, 21-19.

In the second, he took 47 minutes to step ahead of French Claerbout 21-19, 21-19, a contest which was much closer than the first.

He’ll now start his campaign in the first round 1 from Wednesday. World number 10 Kidambi Srikanth, B Sai Praneeth, Sameer Verma, H S Prannoy and Parupalli Kashyap will also be in action in the men’s singles event.

More to follow…