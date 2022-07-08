London: Looks like the whole gang is in the UK, London to be specific. Pictures of Sachin Tendulkar , Rajeev Shukla and others celebrating BCCI President Sourav Ganguly’s 50th birthday have already gone viral on Friday. Going by the picture, it seems they had a blast. Shukla, former IPL chairman, took to Twitter and shared pictures of the celebration of Ganguly’s 50th birthday.Also Read - Deepak Hooda's Six Nearly Hits Ravi Shastri in Commentary Box During 1st T20I at Rose Bowl; Watch VIRAL VIDEO

In its caption Shukla wrote, “Celebrated the 50th birthday of Sourav Ganguli (sic). Wishing him happy & healthy life ahead.” Also Read - India Captain Rohit Sharma Keeping One Eye on the World Cup, Says We Want to Tick Every Box

Ganguly and Tendulkar are regarded as one of the finest to have opened the batting in white-ball cricket. The two enjoyed a lot of success in the UK and hence this image would make their fans nostalgic.

Sachin and Sourav scored a lot of runs in both Tests and ODIs on English soil, and were part of the team that won India’s last Test series in England in 2007 under current coach Rahul Dravid’s captaincy.

The two were also part of the team that won the Natwest Trophy in England in 2002.

The Indian legends are the most successful partners in ODI cricket with the overall highest aggregate partnership runs in ODI cricket of 8227 Runs.