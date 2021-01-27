Kolkata: Weeks after undergoing a successful angioplasty, former India captain and BCCI president Sourav Ganguly has been again rushed to Apollo hospital in Kolkata after complaining of chest pain. “Sourav Ganguly, 48 years old, male has come for a checkup of his cardiac condition. There is no change in his parameters since his last hospitalisation and his vital parameters are stable,” said the bulletin by Apollo Gleneagles Hospital. Ganguly had suffered a mild heart attack on January 2 following which he had to undergo a quick “primary angioplasty” to clear a blocked coronary artery. Also Read - How Cheteshwar Pujara and Ajinkya Rahane Inspired India Newcomers to 2-1 Series Win in Australia

Ganguly headed to the Apollo Hospital here on Wednesday weeks after undergoing a successful angioplasty. Sources close to the former India skipper had said that there was nothing to worry about and it is a routine visit. "There is no complication, it is a routine visit," the source had told ANI. On January 2, the BCCI president was admitted to Woodlands Hospital after he complained of chest pain. He spent about five days in the hospital before being finally discharged on January 7.

After getting discharged, the former Indian skipper had thanked the medical team of Woodlands Hospital for looking after him and doing the needful procedures.

“I thank the doctors at the hospital for the treatment. I am absolutely fine. Hopefully, I will be ready to fly soon,” Ganguly had told reporters.

On January 6, Dr. Rupali Basu, MD, and CEO of Woodlands Hospital had said that the former captain would be monitored at home on a daily basis after being discharged. The 48-year-old would be ready for the next course of procedures or medical intervention after about 2-3 weeks, Dr Basu had explained while informing the reporters about the health of the former India captain.

Cardiologist Dr Devi Shetty had also met the medical team of nine doctors attending to Ganguly and then a further course of action was decided by the hospital. Dr Shetty said that the heart of Ganguly was as strong as it was when the former India skipper was 20-years-old.

Widely regarded as one of the finest batsmen to have played the game, Ganguly was working out at his residence when he suffered a sudden blackout following which he was taken to Woodlands Hospital where the surgery was performed.

“Sourav didn’t have any major problem. This is the problem which most Indians experience at some point in time, which is a blockage in the coronary artery. Did he have heart damage? No. He had a blockage and he was getting some discomfort, but at the right time he landed in the right hospital and he had the right treatment,” Shetty had said.