The speculations over MS Dhoni’s future continue as he’s on a sabbatical from international cricket since India’s exit from the ICC Cricket World Cup semi-final earlier this year.

On Wednesday, Sourav Ganguly formally took charge as the BCCI president and during a press conference, the question of Dhoni future came up for discussion. The former India captain said the issue will be discussed adding Dhoni will be accorded the respect he deserves hinting he won’t be forced to quit.

Former India selector Sanjay Jagdale feels the issue is being blown out of proportion and it can be resolved by talking directly to Dhoni. “The issue of Dhoni’s future is not a big one and it should not be blown out of proportion,” Jagdale was quoted as saying by PTI. “Ganguly and the selectors can easily resolve this issue by talking directly to Dhoni. Such issues are normally resolved by holding talks with big cricketers in every country.”

Ganguly is the first international cricketer to have headed BCCI in 65 years and Jagdale feels his experience as the president of Cricket Association of Bengal (CAB) will prove beneficial to Indian cricket.

Before taking over as the president of CAB, Ganguly also served as the secretary of the state association.

“It’s a good start. I believe his vast experience as a cricketer and sports administrator will benefit Indian cricket,”Jagdale said.