Sourav Ganguly Backs Indian Pace Attack Ahead Of Asia Cup Game vs Pakistan

The All-India Senior Selection Committee on Monday announced the Indian squad for the upcoming Asia Cup 2023.

Sourav Ganguly. (Pic Source: Twitter)

New Delhi: In an exclusive interview with Star Sports, former India captain Sourav Ganguly provided valuable insights into the strength and potential of the Indian cricket team. Ganguly discussed the impressive attributes of the team and highlighted their formidable qualities, particularly with the return of Jasprit Bumrah. Emphasizing the prowess of India’s bowling attack, he lauded the talents of Bumrah, Shami, and Siraj, considering them a force to be reckoned with. Ganguly also praised the spin options, mentioning Jadeja and the wrist spinners, and commended India’s batting line-up as top-notch.

Addressing a persistent concern, Ganguly shared his perspective on the long-debated number 4 batting position. Drawing from his own experience, he noted that any player with the skill and determination can excel in that role, emphasizing that natural positions aren’t predetermined. Citing the examples of himself and Sachin Tendulkar, who transformed their batting positions at different stages of their careers, Ganguly pointed out that adaptability and talent are paramount.

Speaking exclusively to Star Sports, former India captain Sourav Ganguly spoke about the quality of the Indian side, he said “It’s a very strong team. Bumrah is back, which makes the team even stronger. The bowling attack is very good – Shami, Bumrah, Siraj. You can’t get a better fast bowling attack. And the spin, Jadeja, the wrist spinner. Top batters. India is a fantastic side, who just have to turn up and play good, determined cricket during the Asia Cup and the World Cup.”

Ganguly further spoke about the dilemma India face with who bats at number 4, he said “Number 4 is just a number. Anybody can fit in. So, I really don’t think I believed, even when I was playing, that anybody is born as an opener or at number 3 or 4. You know, I started in the middle order in one-day cricket and then went on to open because I was asked to do so by Sachin at that time as captain. I think it’s the same thing with Sachin.

He batted at number 6 till his captain asked him to open, and he became a world-class player. So, anybody can play at number 4, you know? There is Virat Kohli who can bat at number 4, there is Shreyas Iyer, once he does well in the Asia Cup. There’s KL Rahul.

India has enormous talent. I keep hearing that we don’t have this, we don’t have that, we have too much, that’s the problem, that you can’t decide. See, when you have too many homes to stay, you can’t decide which one is more comfortable for you. If you have one, you know that’s the place I can stay.

So, I think number 4 is what Rahul and the selectors and Rohit need to do; decide that this is my number 4 and I will continue with him till the World Cup. One batting slot does not make much of a difference.”

