Sourav Ganguly Backs Rohit Sharma And Virat Kohli Ahead Of West Indies Series, Says Both Still Have A Place In T20I Cricket

India will play two Tests, three ODIs and five T20Is on the tour of West Indies. The T20I series will be played from August 3 to August 13.

New Delhi: Former India captain Sourav Ganguly backed Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli after India announced the T20I squad for the upcoming series against West Indies. Both Kohli and Rohit have not played a single game after England outclassed India in the T20 World Cup 2022 which was played in Australia.

Ganguly reckoned that both Kohli and Rohit performed well in the shortest format, they should include both in the T20I squad against West Indies. Ganguly also backed Kohli saying that he was in brilliant form in the recently concluded Indian Premier League (IPL) 2023 season for Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB).

“Pick your best players, it doesn’t matter who they are. In my opinion, both Virat Kohli and Rohit Sharma still have a place in T20I cricket and I cannot see why a Kohli or a Rohit cannot play T20I cricket. Kohli was in great form in the IPL, and both have place in T20 cricket, if you ask me,” Ganguly told RevSportz in an interview.

“They just have to keep playing. They will have to keep performing in whatever chances they get. It happens all the time. Only 15 can be picked in the squad, and 11 can play. So, somebody has to miss out. I am pretty sure their time will come,” he added.

India’s T20I squad against West Indies: Ishan Kishan (wk), Shubman Gill, Yashasvi Jaiswal, Tilak Varma, Surya Kumar Yadav (VC), Sanju Samson (wk), Hardik Pandya (C), Axar Patel, Yuzvendra Chahal, Kuldeep Yadav, Ravi Bishnoi, Arshdeep Singh, Umran Malik, Avesh Khan, Mukesh Kumar.

