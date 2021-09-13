Dubai: The Board of Control of Cricket in India President Sourav Ganguly has finally split the beans on what exactly transpired in the Indian dressing-room that led to the cancellation of the fifth and final Test versus England in Old Trafford, Manchester. While admitting that one cannot blame the players, Ganguly said that physio Yogesh Parmar was such a close contact of the players and hence the players feared contracting the virus.Also Read - IPL 2021: CSK Star Faf du Plessis Picks up Groin Injury During CPL Match

“The players refused to play but you can’t blame them. Physio Yogesh Parmar was such a close contact of the players. Being the only one available after Nitin Patel isolated himself, he mixed freely with the players and even performed their Covid-19 tests. He also used to give them a massage, he was part of their everyday lives,” Ganguly told The Telegraph. Also Read - RCB Captain Virat Kohli Reacts Ahead of IPL, T20 World Cup, Says 'Exciting And Important Phase' | WATCH VIDEO

The former India captain also revealed that the players were devasted when they came to know about Parmar testing positive. He added: “The players were devastated when they came to know that he had tested positive for Covid-19. They feared they must have contracted the disease and were dead scared. It’s not easy staying in a bubble. Of course, you have to respect their feelings.” Also Read - Rohit Sharma to Replace Virat Kohli as White-Ball Captain, Twitterverse Reacts | SEE POSTS

With the Test postponed to a later date, the Indian players headed to the UAE to join their respective IPL franchise ahead of the second leg of the lucrative league. Fearing the Covid situation, a few English cricketers have opted out of the IPL. Chennai Super Kings will take on Mumbai in the opening match of the second leg in Dubai on September 19.