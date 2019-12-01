MSK Prasad’s eventful stint as the selection committee chairman came to an end on Sunday with BCCI president Sourav Ganguly stating ‘you cannot go beyond your tenure’. Prasad’s departure means the Ganguly-led BCCI has gone by the old constitution that has a provision of a maximum of a four-year term for the selection committee. The amended constitution had a maximum five-year term.

While Prasad and Gagan Khoda were appointed in 2015, Jatin Paranjpe, Sarandeep Singh and Devang Gandhi joined in 2016 but as per the BCCI chief, none of the panel members would continue.

“Tenures are finished. You cannot go beyond tenure. They have done a good job,” Ganguly said after the BCCI’s 88th Annual General Meeting in Mumbai on Sunday.

“We will fix a term for selectors and it is not right to appoint selectors every year.”

The Indian team enjoyed success during the five-man panel’s tenure with the positives far outweighing the negatives, but it often found itself at the receiving end of relentless criticism owing to their limited international careers collectively.

In other big news emerged on Sunday – the BCCI will seek the Supreme Court’s approval after deciding to modify the strict tenure cap on its office-bearers. The decision was taken during the Annual General Meeting at its headquarters in Mumbai.

If the apex court green-light the dilution, paths will be cleared for the BCCI president Ganguly to extend his nine-month tenure. Watering down of the rule could see the former India captain continuing into the role till 2024.

As per the current BCCI constitution, an office-bearer who has served two three-year terms, either at the BCCI or at an state association, has to take a compulsory three-year cooling-off period.