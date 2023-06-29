Home

Sourav Ganguly Bemused With Ajinkya Rahane’s Test Vice-Captaincy During West Indies Tour

Ajinkya Rahane made a return to the Indian Test team after 18 months in the World Test Championship final against Australia.

Ajinkya Rahane was the star performer for India in the WTC final. (Image: Twitter)

New Delhi: Former BCCI president Sourav Ganguly took a dig at the Indian team management after Ajinkya Rahane was made the vice-captain of the Test side for the West Indies tour that starts next month.

Rahane, who made a comeback into the Test side in the World Test Championship (WTC) final against Australia on the back of strong domestic performances. Before WTC final, Rahane played a Test for India in January 2022.

Although Ganguly didn’t call Rahane’s new role as a step backwards, the former India captain didn’t understand the thoughprocess behind the call and felt someone like Ravindra Jadeja, who has been with the team for a long time, would have been a better option.

“Yeah I think so. I won’t say it’s a step backward. You have been out for 18 months, then you play a Test and you become a vice-captain. I don’t understand the thought process behind it,” Ganguly was quoted as saying to The Telegraph.

“There is Ravindra Jadeja, who has been there for a long time and a certainty in Test matches, he is a candidate. But to just come back and straightway become vice-captain after 18 months, I don’t understand.

“My only thing is that selection shouldn’t be hot and cold. There has to be continuity and consistency in selection,” Ganguly added.

