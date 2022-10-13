New Delhi: BCCI President at present Sourav Ganguly broke his silence for the first time amid several reports emerging regarding his reluctance to leave the post. Ganguly, who has served as a BCCI administrator for past three years was offered IPL chairmanship but he politely declined the offer. His logic was that he cannot accept becoming head of a sub-committee in BCCI after heading the same institution. He had expressed interest in continuing in the position as per reports.Also Read - BCCI President Election: Why Sourav Ganguly Had To Make An Exit? A Detailed Analysis

Amid all this, the 50-year-old has cleared the air regarding the speculations. Here’s what he said on a private event on Thursday,”I have been an administrator and I will move on to something else,” he said at the event. “Whatever you do in life the best days are when you played for India. I have been president of BCCI and I will go on to do bigger things. You can’t be a player forever, you can’t be an administrator forever. It’s been great doing both” Also Read - TMC Spreads Rumors On Sourav Ganguly Stepping Down As BCCI President? BJP Gives Befitting Reply - Watch

“I never believed in history but the feeling in the past was east lacked talent to play at that level. You don’t become an Ambani or Narendra Modi in one day. You have to work for months and years to get there,” he further said. Also Read - Team India Spend Fun Day at Rottnest Island Ahead of T20 World Cup 2022 | SEE VIRAL PICS

Ganguly also made a reference to his captaincy tenure. “It was six captains leading the team. I stood up for Rahul when he was almost dropped from the one day side. I took their suggestions in picking the team. These things don’t go unnoticed in a team environment,” he said.

“It’s not just the runs I scored. People remember other things. It’s what you do as a leader for them,” said the outgoing BCCI chief.

The former India allrounder Roger Binny on Tuesday filed his nomination for the post of BCCI president and is likely to get elected unopposed since no other candidate has emerged so far as his challenger.