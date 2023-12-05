Home

Sourav Ganguly BREAKS Silence on Removal of Captain Virat Kohli

During a popular reality show recently, Ganguly revealed that he was not behind the ouster of Kohli as Test captain.

Ganguly hands over trophy to Kohli (Image: ©ANI)

Kolkata: Former BCCI President Sourav Ganguly was at the centre of it all when Virat Kohli stepped down as the Test captain of the country. While that created massive uproar among plaudits and fans who reckoned that then supremo of the Indian board was behind the decision. Months after that episode, Kohli has moved on and Ganguly is also not the president of the Indian board. During a popular reality show recently, Ganguly revealed that he was not behind the ouster of Kohli as Test captain.

“I didn’t remove Virat from captaincy. I have told this a lot of times. He was not interested to lead in T20Is. So, after he made that decision, I told him, if you’re not interested to lead in T20Is, it’s better if you step down from entire white-ball cricket. Let there be a white-ball captain and a red-ball captain,” Ganguly said on Dadagiri Unlimited Season 10, a reality show.

