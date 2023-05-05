Home

Sourav Ganguly Breaks Silence On Wrestler’s Protest, Says ‘Let Them Fight Their Battle’ | WATCH VIDEO

Sourav Ganguly is the first person from the cricketing community to speak about the ongoing wrestler's protest at Jantar Mantar.

Wrestlers in tears during the protest, Sourav Ganguly (R). (Image: Twitter)

Kolkata: Former India cricket captain and BCCI president Sourav Ganguly has finally broken his silence on the protesting wrestlers stating ‘let them fight their own battle’. Notably, the ‘Prince of Calcutta’ becomes the first from cricketing community to comment on the issue.

Ganguly’s comments come after Olympian wrestler Vinesh Phogat accused the cricketing community of nt uttering a word over the protests at a time when stars like Neeraj Chopra and Sania Mizra raised their voices against the sexual harrasment allegations.

Phogat, along with Olympic medallists Bajrang Punia and Sakshi Mallik are protesting at New Dekhi’s Jantar Mantar from April 23 against Wrestling Federation of India (WFI) president Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh, who has bee accused of sexually harassing female wrestlers.

VIDEO | “Let them fight their battle. I don’t know what’s happening there, I just read in the newspapers. In the sports world, I realised one thing that you don’t talk about things you don’t have complete knowledge of,” says @SGanguly99 on wrestlers’ protest. pic.twitter.com/NjsaipIkyr — Press Trust of India (@PTI_News) May 5, 2023

Speaking at an event in Kolkata, Ganguly said he doesn’t have much knowledge on wrestler’s protest and read about the matter on newspapers. “Let them fight their battle. I don’t know what’s happening there, I just read in the newspapers,” Ganguly said.

“In the sports world, I realised one thing that you don’t talk about things you don’t have complete knowledge of. So, I hope it gets resolved. The wrestlers have won a lot of medals and brought accolades to the country. Hopefully, it will be resolved,” he further added.

