New Delhi: BCCI President Sourav Ganguly on Friday said that he doesn't need to answer anyone regarding people speculating his presence in selection committee meetings, adding that the picture circulating in social isn't that of a selection meeting and he would not dignify any of these baseless accusations with a response.

"I don't think I need to answer anybody anything (on this) and dignify any of these baseless accusations. I am the president of BCCI and I do the job of what the president of BCCI should be doing. Also just to let you know, I see a picture doing the rounds (of social media) showing me sitting in a selection committee meeting," said Ganguly.

"I want to make it clear, that picture (where Ganguly can be seen sitting with secretary Jay Shah, skipper Virat Kohli and joint secretary Jayesh George) wasn't from a selection committee meeting. Jayesh George isn't a part of selection committee meetings. (I have played) 424 international matches for India. Not a bad idea at times to remind people about it, isn't it? (laughs)," the former India captain revealed in an exclusive interview with PTI.

Talking about his relationship with BCCI secretary Jay Shah, Ganguly said, “I share a fantastic relationship with Jay. He is a very dear friend and a trusted colleague. Me, Jay, Arun (Dhumal) and Jayesh (George), we have all been working together to get the board going in these difficult times especially with COVID-19 in these two years. To make sure that cricket happens. I would say it has been a fantastic two years. We have all done it as a team.”

In terms of choosing a leader for the Test team after Virat Kohli decided to step down, Ganguly said the selectors will have a name in mind and they will discuss it with office-bearers — President and Secretary — and it will be announced in due course of time.

“Obviously, there are certain parameters of leadership and whoever fits the bill will be the next Indian Test captain. I believe selectors will have a name in mind and they will discuss it with office-bearers — President and Secretary — and it will be announced in due course of time,” added Ganguly.

Ajinkya Rahane and Cheteshwar Pujara’s form has been a concern for the Indian team in the Test matches but Ganguly said that the selectors are yet to take a call on their future in international cricket.

“What I meant was that they will play Ranji Trophy as it starts before the Sri Lanka series. After that, the selectors will take a call. Ranji Trophy Elite group starts in the third week of February and Sri Lanka Tests are in March. It will completely be the call of the selection committee and whatever they decide,” he further added.