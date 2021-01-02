Sourav Ganguly was admitted to the Woodlands hospital in Kolkata on Saturday morning following a ‘mild cardiac arrest’. The BCCI President lost consciousness while working out in the gym in the morning following dizzyness. Also Read - BCCI President Sourav Ganguly Admitted in Kolkata Hospital After 'Mild Cardiac Arrest'
Speaking to ANI, sources close to the former India skipper said that Ganguly complained of pain in the chest and might need angioplasty. “Dada (Sourav) complained of chest pain and was rushed to the hospital. He might need to undergo angioplasty. He is out of danger,” the source said. Also Read - Live Streaming Cricket, New Zealand vs Pakistan 2nd Test: When And Where to Watch NZ vs PAK
Here is how cricketers and fans from all walks of life wishing Ganguly a speedy recovery. Also Read - NZ vs PAK Dream11 Team Prediction New Zealand vs Pakistan 2nd Test: Captain, Fantasy Playing Tips, Probable XIs For Today's New Zealand vs Pakistan 2nd Test Match at Hagley Oval, Christchurch 3:30 AM IST January 3 Sunday
Not long back, Ganguly was leading President XI against Jay Shah’s Secretary XI ahead of the 89th Annual General Meeting (AGM). The former India skipper scored a brilliant unbeaten 53 runs off 32 balls, which includes six fours and a six in the match. Despite his fine knock, President XI suffered a 28-run defeat.
The whole nation is praying for his quick recovery.