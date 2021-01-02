Sourav Ganguly was admitted to the Woodlands hospital in Kolkata on Saturday morning following a ‘mild cardiac arrest’. The BCCI President lost consciousness while working out in the gym in the morning following dizzyness. Also Read - BCCI President Sourav Ganguly Admitted in Kolkata Hospital After 'Mild Cardiac Arrest'

Speaking to ANI, sources close to the former India skipper said that Ganguly complained of pain in the chest and might need angioplasty. "Dada (Sourav) complained of chest pain and was rushed to the hospital. He might need to undergo angioplasty. He is out of danger," the source said.

Here is how cricketers and fans from all walks of life wishing Ganguly a speedy recovery.

Sad to hear that @SGanguly99 suffered a mild cardiac arrest and has been admitted to hospital. Wishing him a speedy and full recovery. My thoughts and prayers are with him and his family! — Mamata Banerjee (@MamataOfficial) January 2, 2021

Praying for your speedy recovery Dada @SGanguly99 🙏 Get well soon. — Shikhar Dhawan (@SDhawan25) January 2, 2021

Wish @SGanguly99 a speedy recovery. — Harsha Bhogle (@bhogleharsha) January 2, 2021

I wish and pray for the speedy recovery of @SGanguly99. I’ve spoken to his family. Dada is stable and is responding well to the treatment. — Jay Shah (@JayShah) January 2, 2021

Dada , jaldi se theek hone ka.

Praying for your quick and speedy recovery @SGanguly99 . — Virender Sehwag (@virendersehwag) January 2, 2021

Wishing Sourav a speedy recovery. Take care, best wishes @SGanguly99 https://t.co/y27XDI42nw — Anjum Chopra (@chopraanjum) January 2, 2021

Praying for your speedy recovery. Get well soon 🙏 @SGanguly99 — Virat Kohli (@imVkohli) January 2, 2021

Not long back, Ganguly was leading President XI against Jay Shah’s Secretary XI ahead of the 89th Annual General Meeting (AGM). The former India skipper scored a brilliant unbeaten 53 runs off 32 balls, which includes six fours and a six in the match. Despite his fine knock, President XI suffered a 28-run defeat.

The whole nation is praying for his quick recovery.