Former India captain Sourav Ganguly has criticized Virat Kohli’s team selection for the first Test against against the West Indies. He further said that he was surprised to see the likes of Ravichandran Ashwin, Rohit Sharma and Kuldeep Yadav sitting out despite proving themselves time and again.

As India began their quest in the ICC World Test Championship with the first test against India, many were left shocked by the exclusion of Kuldeep and Ashwin. Speaking at a promotional event in Mumbai, Ganguly echoed the same and said the Indian captain needs to be more consistent with his team selection. He said, “I was surprised to see Kuldeep Yadav left out because the last Test he played against Australia, he got five wickets in Sydney on a good flat pitch.”

Also, Ganguly did not find any logic behind Kohli’s decision to go without Ashwin. About the Tamil Nadu spinner, the CAB president said, “Ashwin’s record is phenomenal to leave him out in the West Indies, so it’s a decision which Kohli has made.” He even suggested the Indian captain to stick around with a core set of players and be more consistent with the team selection. “Virat needs to just be a bit more consistent— pick players and give them a bit more consistent opportunities — for them to get that confidence, rhythm, I have said that before”, said India’s most successful away-Test captain.

Meanwhile, despite considering the fact that Ravindra Jdeja has been in a good form, Ganguly showed his discontent about Jadeja’s place in the first eleven. “Jadeja also has been in good form, the surface yesterday at Antigua needed three fast bowlers because we saw the seam movement the fast bowlers got and it was a question of the spin. we will find out in next couple of days whether how far Jadeja goes on to pick wickets on this surface.”

Ganguly advised that the team management should follow the same process that they did with Shreyas Iyer in the limited-overs format. He said, “You saw how Shreyas Iyer played in that ODI series (against West Indies), you pick him and you give him the freedom to play those matches and I think that needs to happen with a lot of players and I am sure Virat will do that.”