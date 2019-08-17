Former India captain Sourav Ganguly made his official acting debut! Yes, you heard it right, our Dada is on the screens and that is a treat for fans. Ganguly is no stranger to being in front of the camera, but this is the first time he would be seen as an actor playing a cameo in a Bengali serial ‘Bokul Kotha’. In the video, a group of friends who have a match, come and ask Ganguly how to win the match. Ganguly says play to the best of your ability and keep fighting till the last ball. A mantra that worked wonders for the decorated former skipper.

Ushasi Ray, the lead actress of the serial, was in awe after getting to act with the legendary figure.

“I can’t explain how good Dada (Ganguly) is. I was very nervous by the thoughts that I have to share the screen with a global personality. But he is very jolly. While shooting he asked me about my residence, my studies and a lot of things. My nervousness went away when I was talking to him,” the popular Bengali heroine was quoted as saying in Indian Express.

Ganguly is currently the President of the Cricket Association of Bengal and also does commentary. He was a part of the World Cup commentary panel recently among the three Indians who were picked.

Ganguly has led India successfully to the summit clash of the 2003 World Cup and is regarded as one of the finest left-handers in the game ever in ODI cricket.